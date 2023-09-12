MTV Video Music Awards 2023 live stream

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast on MTV on Tuesday, 12th September at 8pm ET / 12am BST (Wednesday 13th). US viewers can also watch all the action live on Paramount Plus. And if you're outside the US, you can always use a VPN to watch the awards show from anywhere in the world.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 live stream: preview

Making a whole generation – the MTV Generation, no less – feel incredibly old, the 40th MTV Video Music Awards are set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with pop royalty Nicki Minaj on hosting duties and some of the music industry's biggest names in attendance.

MTV has long been synonymous with the medium of the music video, and its annual VMAs are a celebration of the artform. This year's nominees are a who's who of current musicians with Taylor Swift out in front with a mighty 11 nominations, and the likes of Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, David Guetta and Minaj herself all on the docket.

Outside of the main gongs, Shakira is set to be awarded the Video Vanguard Award (the VMAs' lifetime achievement award) with Diddy recognised for the Global Icon Award.

Perhaps more than any other ceremony on the calendar, the MTV VMAs have become more cultural event than mere awards show. They've been responsible for a jukebox-full of memorable moments over the years: that Madonna and Britney kiss, the Miley Cyrus twerkathon, an army of Slim Shadys, Kanye rushing the stage to interrupt Taylor Swift's acceptance speech. The list goes on.

At the very least, this year's iteration will see live performances from artists such as Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne, Måneskin and a Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion duet (full list below).

If you're a contemporary music fan, you'll want to tune in. Read on for all you need to know to live stream the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, no matter where in the world you are.

US: watch MTV VMAs live stream

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Tuesday, 12th September. In addition to MTV itself, it will also be broadcast on cable channels such as BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Paramount, Pop, TV Land and VH1. The pre-awards show kicks off at 6.30pm ET and can be watched on MTV and CMT. If you have access to MTV via your cable package but would prefer to watch on your computer, then head to MTV.com, complete your provider details and watch there.

Watch the MTV Video Music Awards without cable in the US

Don't have cable but still want to watch the MTV VMAs? You can live stream the show on Paramount Plus. Paramount+ starts from $5.99 a month for its Essential plan, or $11.99 if you want to add Showtime, gain the ability to download shows and get rid of ads. But right now (until 20th September), the platform is running a half-price offer on its annual plans, meaning you can sign up for an effective $2.50 a month – so $30 total for that Essential plan. And, even better, anybody new to the streaming service can try it free for a week with the Paramount Plus FREE trial. In addition to top shows such as Special Op: Lioness, Halo, 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story and all things Star Trek, Paramount+ will also show the Frasier reboot and has the rights to live sports like NFL, college football, golf and global soccer competitions. Alternatively, cord cutters can also watch on over-the-top streaming services such as Sling TV or FuboTV, both of which have packages that include the TV channel you need to stream.

Watch MTV Video Music Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're a US resident who is away from the county this week, you won't initially be able to watch the live coverage of the awards via the stations mentioned above. If you try to access your stream, you'll find that it's geo-blocked.

Thankfully, you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to bypass the blocks and watch the 2023 MTV VMAs as if you were back at home. ExpressVPN currently holds the top rank in our list of the best VPNs, thanks to its watertight security, lickity speeds, superb 24/7 customer service. You can even give it a go for free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use a VPN for a MTV VMAs live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the MTV VMAs 2023, you may wish to choose 'US' for the Paramount+ free trial.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy watching your live stream...

Canada: Watch MTV VMAs 2023

Just the same as south of the border, Canadians will need a cable package with MTV to watch the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 live. The pre-show starts at 6.30pm ET, with the main event at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Tuesday, 12th September.

Cord cutters can live stream the MTV VMAs on Paramount Plus, which can be watched on browsers, smartphones and a whole host of streaming devices. Plans start from $9.99 a month and there's a 7-day FREE trial available, too.

UK: Watch MTV VMAs 2023

With the live broadcast on in the middle of the night, the UK's MTV channel is leaving it until 9pm on Wednesday, 13th September to show the awards in full, starting with the pre-show.

MTV is a premium channel – it doesn't appear on Freeview – so you'll need access to a TV package from the likes of Sky (or Now Entertainment Membership), BT or Virgin.

If you're a night owl who wants to watch the awards as they're shown, then it looks as though you'll be able to watch the ceremony live at 1am on Wednesday morning on Paramount Plus. Subscriptions start from £6.99 a month, but you can take advantage of a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial if you haven't before.

Can I watch MTV VMAs 2023 in Australia?

Oddly, there's no sign in MTV's schedules Down Under to suggest that this year's MTV Video Music Awards will be shown on any of its channels.

That means you'll be relying on Paramount Plus and 7-day FREE trial. Outside of that, plans start from $9.99 a month.

The main 2023 MTV VMA ceremony starts at 10am AEST on Wednesday, 13th September in Australia.

2023 MTV Video Music Award performers

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Anitta

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Demi Lovato

Diddy

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

Future

KAROL G

Kelsea Ballerini

Lil Wayne

Måneskin

Metro Boomin

NAV

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Shakira

Stray Kids

Swae Lee

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – "Unholy"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Song of the Year

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Rema and Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – "Unholy"

Steve Lacy – "Bad Habit"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of The Year

Saucy Santana – "Booty"

Stephen Sanchez – "Until I Found You"

Jvke – "Golden Hour"

Flo Milli – "Conceited"

Reneé Rapp – "Colorado"

Sam Ryder – "All the Way Over"

Armani White – "Goated"

Fletcher – "Becky's So Hot"

Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"

Ice Spice – "Princess Diana"

Flo – "Losing You"

Lauren Spencer-Smith – "That Part"

Best Collaboration

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone and Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – "Gotta Move On"

Karol G and Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – "Creepin'" (remix)

Rema and Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Best Pop

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran – "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

Pink – "Trustfall"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

Best Hip Hop

Diddy (featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami) – "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake and Lil Baby) – "Staying Alive"

GloRilla and Cardi B – "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne (featuring Swizz Beatz & DMX) – "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin (featuring Future) – "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

Best R&B

Alicia Keys (featuring Lucky Daye) – "Stay"

Chlöe (featuring Chris Brown) – "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin (featuring the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy) – "Creepin'" (remix)

SZA – "Shirt"

Toosii – "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj – "Love in the Way"

Best K-Pop

Aespa – "Girls"

Blackpink – "Pink Venom"

Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"

Seventeen – "Super"

Stray Kids – "S-Class"

Tomorrow X Together – "Sugar Rush Ride"

Best Latin

Anitta – "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny – "Where She Goes"

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma – "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – "Un x100to"

Karol G and Shakira – "TQG"

Rosalía – "Despechá"

Shakira – "Acróstico"

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – "The Teacher"

Linkin Park – "Lost" (original)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin – "The Loneliest"

Metallica – "Lux Æterna"

Muse – "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

Best Alternative

Blink-182 – "Edging"

Boygenius – "The Film"

Fall Out Boy – "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey (featuring Jon Batiste) – "Candy Necklace"

Paramore – "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Stuck"

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr – "Rush"

Burna Boy – "It's Plenty"

Davido (featuring Musa Keys) – "Unavailable"

Fireboy DML and Asake – "Bandana"

Libianca – "People"

Rema and Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

Wizkid (featuring Ayra Starr) – "2 Sugar"

Video for Good

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You" (orchestral)

Bad Bunny – "El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato – "Swine"

Dove Cameron – "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons – "Crushed"

Maluma – "La Reina"

Show of the Summer

Beyoncé

Blackpink

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

Song of the Summer

Beyoncé – "Cuff It"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" (from the motion picture Barbie)

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Doechii (featuring Kodak Black) – "What It Is (Block Boy)"

Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night" (from the motion picture Barbie)

Fifty Fifty – "Cupid"

Gunna – "Fukumean"

Jungkook (featuring Latto) – "Seven"

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua – "Barbie World" (from the motion picture Barbie)

Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"

SZA – "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift (featuring Ice Spice) – "Karma"

Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers – "Do It Like That"

Luke Combs – "Fast Car"

Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – "La Bebe" (remix)

Group of the Year

Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

Flo

Jonas Brothers

Maneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Album of the Year

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights