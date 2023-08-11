How to watch a Billions season 7 free live stream from anywhere

Billions season 7 premieres on the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, 11th August, two days before it airs on the Showtime cable network. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays. It's available on Paramount+ in the UK, US and Canada, complete with a free trial of either 7 days or 30 days, depending on where in the world you are. In Australia, it streams on Stan. If you're a subscriber away from home, make sure to use a VPN to watch Billions season 7 from abroad Here's how to watch Billions season 7 from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Billions season 7: preview

Set in the world of high finance, Billions follows hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) as he scales the ladders of wealth and power. His exploits have caught the attention of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Roades (Paul Giamatti) – the game of cat and mouse between the two men is one of the show's highlights.

Series six saw Chuck going rogue, turning to illegal methods in an attempt to bring these finance high fliers to justice. He tried to blackmail Kate Sacker (an attorney in his own office), used a fake warrant to confiscate a cryptocurrency storage box and generally went a bit loose canon in his efforts to take down business magnate Prince. Expect plenty more scheming in series seven.

"In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads," reads the official description. "Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

Billions is a Showtime original, which means it's available to stream on Paramount+ (as long as you have the Paramount+ with Showtime package), but in Australia it streams on Stan. Make sure you know how to watch Billions season 7 from anywhere in the world.

When is Billions season 7 released?

Billions season 7 is a 12-part series. The first episode drops on Paramount+ on Friday 11th August, and then airs on the Showtime cable network on Sunday, 13th August. Episodes arrive weekly, on Fridays on Paramount+ and on Sundays on Showtime.

The last episode drops on 27th October on Paramount+, and on 29th October on Showtime.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch new episodes as soon as they drop.

Billions season 7 episodes

Episode 1 : Tower of London – 11th / 13th August, 2023

: Tower of London – 11th / 13th August, 2023 Episode 2 : Original Sin – 18th / 20th August, 2023

: Original Sin – 18th / 20th August, 2023 Episode 3 : Winston Dick Energy – 25th / 27th August, 2023

: Winston Dick Energy – 25th / 27th August, 2023 Episode 4 : TBC – 1st / 3rd September, 2023

: TBC – 1st / 3rd September, 2023 Episode 5 : TBC – 8th / 10th September, 2023

: TBC – 8th / 10th September, 2023 Episode 6 : TBC – 15th / 17th September, 2023

: TBC – 15th / 17th September, 2023 Episode 7 : TBC – 22nd / 24th September, 2023

: TBC – 22nd / 24th September, 2023 Episode 8 : TBC – 29th September / 1st October, 2023

: TBC – 29th September / 1st October, 2023 Episode 9 : TBC – 6th / 8th October, 2023

: TBC – 6th / 8th October, 2023 Episode 10 : TBC – 13th / 15th October, 2023

: TBC – 13th / 15th October, 2023 Episode 11 : TBC – 20th / 22nd October, 2023

: TBC – 20th / 22nd October, 2023 Episode 12: TBC – 27th / 29th October, 2023

US: watch Billions season 7

In the US, Billions season 7 airs on Showtime and streams on the Paramount+ with Showtime package, which costs $12 a month. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

Paramount+ with Showtime $12/month (30-day trial)

Paramount+ with Showtime brings you the best movies from the Paramount studio (like Top Gun: Maverick, Scream and Smile), as well as the best TV shows, including Yellowjackets, Yellowstone, The Flat Share and Tulsa King. $12 a month, cancel any time.

Watch Billions season 7 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch Billions season 7 as normal if you're traveling abroad. Your streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch Billions from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch the Billions season 7 trailer

How to watch Billions season 7 in the UK

You can watch Billions season 7 in the UK on Paramount+ with Showtime, where it's a Showtime Original. This costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 a year. This includes a free 7-day trial.

How to watch Billions season 7 in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch Billions season 7 on Stan, which has a free 30-day trial. The first episode lands on 12th August.

How to watch Billions season 7 in Canada

In Canada, Billions season 7 airs on Showtime, which is available through CraveTV. It's available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $9.99 a month.

MORE:

Our pick of the best streaming services

15 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Treat your eyes and ears to 14 of the best live streams and concerts