Manchester City vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Struggling Wolves face a back-in-form Man City at the Etihad on Sunday. After doing the double over City in 2019/20, Wolves have lost all five meetings with Pep Guardiola's side since. Can they stem the tide in their fight against relegation? You can watch the game on USA Network, Optus and DAZN. Read on for full details of how to watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream Date: Sunday 22nd January Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester US stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free (opens in new tab) Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Manchester City have been a little out of sorts recently, losing back-to-back games against Southampton in the Carabao Cup and Man United in the Premier League, but they looked like their old selves in the second half against Spurs on Thursday night. A Mahrez masterclass saved Guardiola's side, with two goals and an assist for Erling Haaland dragging them back from 2-0 down to win 4-2. Can City keep the pressure on league-toppers Arsenal?

Wolves have only won four Premier League games all season, but two of them have come in the last four games – against relegation rivals Everton and West Ham – suggesting things could be on the up under new boss Julen Lopetegui. With just 12 goals in 19 games, no team has scored fewer than Wolves so far, so Pablo Sarabia has been brought in from PSG to bolster their attacking options. Will he make a difference against the champions on Sunday?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, Sunday 22nd January. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester City vs Wolves free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Wolves live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Wolves from abroad

Get a VPN and watch Manchester City vs Wolves from anywhere. Here's how:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Wolves, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab), DAZN (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Wolves live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Wolves in the UK?

Sadly, Manchester City vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK.

But don't forget... Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Manchester City vs Wolves live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23, including Manchester City vs Wolves, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester City vs Wolves live stream

The Manchester City vs Wolves live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester City vs Wolves – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year.

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for January

All games are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 21st January 2023

12:30 Liverpool v Chelsea

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Leicester v Brighton

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Ham v Everton

17:30 Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sunday 22nd January 2023

14:00 Leeds v Brentford

14:00 Man City v Wolves

16:30 Arsenal v Manchester United

Monday 23rd January 2023

20:00 Fulham v Spurs