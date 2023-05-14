Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream and how to watch the Championship playoffs

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream

You can watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough in the UK via Sky Sports. In the US the game is on ESPN+. You can stream the match in Canada on DAZN. Those in Australia can catch the game on Kayo Sports. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough from anywhere just below.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream: match preview

Coventry City and Middlesbrough lock horns once again in this, the first leg of a nerve-racking EFL Championship playoff semi-final in Coventry.

The spoils for the winners of this two-legged affair is a place in a Wembley showdown on May 27 against either Luton Town or Sunderland to determine who reaches the promised land of the Premier League.

Today's clash comes just six days after the two sides met at the same venue, the Coventry Building Society Arena, with that 1-1 draw ensuring the Sky Blues finished in fifth place, securing them a playoffs spot.

Boro's turnaround since Michael Carrick took charge following the sacking of Chris Wilder back in October, has seen them rise from relegation candidates to a fourth place finish.

However, since automatic promotion fell from their grasp and a top four spot was confirmed, Boro's form has tailed off in recent weeks, which will give Coventry boss Mark Robins reason to be hopeful here.

The match stands as a face-off between the two top scoring Championship players this season, with Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom (28 goals) lining up against Coventry’s Viktor Gyökeres (21).

Who will make it to the richest game in soccer? Coventry City vs Middlesbrough kicks off today at 12pm BST / 7am EDT at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Follow our guide to get an EFL Championship Playoff semi-final first leg live stream and watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough online from anywhere.

UK: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Watch Coventry City vs Middlesbrough: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the EFL Championship. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Coventry City vs Middlesbrough

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Coventry City vs Middlesbrough in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus on your browser or device and enjoy the Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream!

US: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream

ESPN is the EFL Championship rights holder in the States. You can catch Coventry City vs Middlesbroughon ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $9.99 per month or $12.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

AUS: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream

(opens in new tab) Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Kayo Sports 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab)

beIN Sports has the rights to show the EFL Championship Playoff semi-finals in Australia, but be warned that Coventry City vs Middlesbrough is set to kick-off at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab). That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 7-day Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). After that, Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month).

CAN: Coventry City vs Middlesbrough live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Coventry City vs Middlesbrough with DAZN $24.99 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the EFL Championship playoffs in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.