Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg online

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream today on Stan Sport in Australia.

Chelsea face an uphill task when they welcome Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge tonight.

Frank Lampard's return to his former club hasn't really gone to plan so far. After losing to Wolves and falling to a first-leg defeat at the Bernabeu last week, Brighton arrived at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and heaped more misery on Lampard's underperforming side. Despite falling behind to a deflected Connor Gallagher shot inside the first 15 minutes the Seagulls were better in every department, with Danny Welbeck heading the visitors level just before the break. Paraguayan teenager Julio Enciso secured all three points for Brighton with a spectacular strike from all of 30 yards to continue Lampard's winless return to west London.

Real Madrid returned to winning ways when they beat Chelsea in the first leg of this tie and they continued that run with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz on Saturday. The La Liga strugglers held out for 72 minutes of the tie, but two goals in four minutes secured all three points for Real Madrid. Full-back Nacho opened the scoring with a wonderful long-range struck, before Marco Asensio doubled their lead from the edge of the box to ensure the victory. Real Madrid have only once failed to advance from a Champions League knockout tie when leading by two or more goals, and Chelsea have only netted once in their last five games, so it'll take something special here to prevent Carlo Ancelotti's side from booking their place in the semis.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT today, Tuesday 18th April, at Stamford Bridge, London. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream.

Football fans in the US can watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You won't be able to watch your regular Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League.

Rights to show Chelsea vs Real Madrid and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport. Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Wednesday)

5am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 7am (Wednesday)

Tuesday 18th April

Napoli v AC Milan

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Wednesday 19th April

Inter v Benfica

Bayern v Man City