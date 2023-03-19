Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch today's Premier League football for free

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is available to watch in the US on USA Network, which is also available via cable-cutting streaming services FuboTV (currently with a 7-day free trial) and Sling. Today's Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on TV just below.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: match preview

The principal plot point of Crystal Palace's trip to North London to meet Arsenal may have gone with the Friday sacking of Eagles boss and ex-Gunner Patrick Vieira, but there's still plenty to whet the appetite over Sunday lunch. With second-place Manchester City in FA Cup action, Mikel Arteta's side will be desperate to extend their advantage at the Premier League's summit, while Palace's poor run of form leaves them just three points above the relegation zone. And it's a London derby. What more could you want?

Arsenal's Europa League exit to Sporting in Thursday's penalty shootout may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners, who can now focus solely on winning a first league title for 19 years. Five points clear of defending champions City, the North Londoners can extend that gap to eight with a win and are already on a five-game winning run that includes a bravura comeback from 2-0 down against Bournemouth a fortnight ago. Centre-forward Gabriel Jesus is nearing full fitness after recovering from his knee injury for the run in and top scorer Gabriel Martinelli has five goals in his last five league outings. Throw in the passion which coach Mikel Arteta has instilled in the squad – just watch Oleksandr Zinchenko if you don't believe us – and the Gunners are looking good.

If Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira – the last Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy during the 2003/04 Invincibles season – were looking forward to an emotional Emirates return then the Frenchman will have to make do with watching on the TV or a live stream, just like the rest of us. Palace may sit 12th, but the Eagles boss had presided over a run of 11 league games without a win (dating back to New Year's Eve) and the club sit a precarious three points above the drop zone as teams below them start to pick up points. Ralph Hasenhuttl and Rafa Benitez are the early favourites but there will be a temporary coach in charge for Sunday. Beaten in the derby against Brighton, Palace did at least see the return of Wilfried Zaha (pictured top) from injury and much will depend on the former Arsenal target if they are to move towards safety.

US: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too.

Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream!

Can I watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the UK?

(Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sadly, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab) or the BBC Sport website (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches, including Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months or CA$199.99 for a full year.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including Arsenal vs Crystal Palace. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? You can use a VPN to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Global Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off times

UK: 2pm

2pm Central Europe: 3pm

3pm USA (EDT/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 1am (Monday)

1am (Monday) New Zealand: 3am (Monday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 18th March 2023

Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth

Brentford vs Leicester City

Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Chelsea vs Everton, 5.30pm

Sunday 19th March 2023

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, 2pm