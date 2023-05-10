AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg online and on TV today, team news

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream

AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be shown free on Servus TV in Austria. It's on BT Sport in the UK, and on Paramount+ in the USA. You can also watch an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream today on Stan Sport in Australia.

The teams are in and Rafael Leao misses out for AC Milan, meaning Olivier Giroud will be ploughing a lone furrow up front. Brahim Diaz and Sandro Tonali start in midfield, with Alexis Saelemaekers the creative hub just in front. Fikayo Tomori and Simon Kjaer start at centre-back with previous round hero Mike Maignan in goal. For Inter, meanwhile, ex-Rossonero Hakan Calhanoglu starts in midfield alongside Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the in-form Nicolo Barella. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko start up front, who have Romelu Lukaku and Marcelo Brozovic in reserve.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: match preview

The Derby della Madonnina is always a special occasion in the football calendar, but AC Milan against Inter Milan in a Champions League semi-final is about as big as it gets. The last time the Milanese giants met in Europe's premier club competition was at this stage in 2005 and it all kicked off, with fans raining flares onto the San Siro pitch to pause proceedings and give us that picture of Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi watching on at world burning before their eyes. Expect fireworks. Literally.

AC Milan haven't enjoyed the best defence of their Serie A title this season and currently sit two points behind tonight's opponents in the domestic shake up for Champions League football next season. The Rossoneri are either unbeaten in seven Serie A games or have won just three in seven, depending on your preference, but can count on a morale-boosting 4-0 defeat of champions Napoli at the beginning of April. Beaten in their first outing in the Coppa Italia by Torino and in the Supercoppa Italiana by Inter, the seven-time European champions have performed best in the competition they covet most. Despite home-and-away defeats to Chelsea in the group stage, Stefano Pioli's side have roared back in the knockouts to defat Tottenham and Napoli (again) to reach the last four for the first time since their last title in 2007. Joint-top scorer Rafael Leao is a major doubt through injury but forward partner Olivier Giroud is ready to go.

Inter have been marginally more consistent this season, with a Coppa Italia final to look forward to at the end of May against Fiorentina, having knocked out Juventus in the semi-finals. On a four-game winning streak in Serie A which has yielded an aggregate scoreline of 12-1, the Nerazzurri had lost four of their previous five to crystallise their own up-and-down form this term. Drawn in a tough group alongside Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Inter have since knocked Porto and Benfica en route to the Champions League last four, which is their best return since winning the tournament for a third time in 2010. Argentine World Cup winner is again among the goals this season, firing an impressive 23 in all competitions, while box-to-box midfielder Nicolo Barella scored in both legs of the quarter-final against Benfica to again demonstrate his rapid recent improvement. Throw in Romelu Lukaku as superb gamechanger from the bench and Simone Inzaghi's side may hold the slight advantage, with revenge from defeat to the Rossoneri in 2005 on fans' minds.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT today, Wednesday 10th May, at San Siro, Milan. Make sure you know how to watch a AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream kick-off times

Global AC Milan vs Inter Milan kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 10th May

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Tuesday 16th May (second leg)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Wednesday 17th May (second leg)

Manchester City vs Real Madrid