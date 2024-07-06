Uruguay vs Brazil live streams: how to watch Copa America 2024

The Uruguay vs Brazil live stream at Copa America 2024 should be an absolute classic. These sides have been South American champions 24 times between them over the years, with the addition of Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa in the Celeste dugout only adding to the rivalry with the Samba nation. Uruguay vs Brazil kick-off is at 2am BST (Sunday 7th July) / 9pm ET (Saturday 6th July).

Uruguay vs Brazil live streams:

Uruguay under Bielsa is as electrifying as many expected. El Loco has la Celeste playing with swagger and unrefined chaos. The new philosophy is exemplified by Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, who has 10 goals in his last eight games for his country that included a seven-game scoring run. The 15-time champions are fizzing, winning all three group games by an aggregate 9-1 scoreline. They're hot.

Brazil are more tepid. Though unbeaten in their group, Dorival Júnior's side started and finished with draws. In the middle was a 4-1 destruction of Paraguay in which Vinicius Junior bagged a brace. Unfortunately, the Real Madrid forward is suspended for this one after picking up a second yellow in the groups against Colombia.

Uruguay vs Brazil is FREE to watch on Azteca 7 in Mexico. You can use a VPN to watch Copa America 2024 and Uruguay vs Brazil live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Uruguay vs Brazil 2024 live streams

You can watch Uruguay vs Brazil for free on Azteca 7 online and and on TV in Mexico.

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Uruguay vs Brazil live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Copa America 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Copa America 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Uruguay vs Brazil live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Uruguay vs Brazil live at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Uruguay vs Brazil live stream in the UK

In the UK, the Copa America 2024 live streams, including Uruguay vs Brazil, are being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay.

To ensure you don't miss a second of the action, you'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2) and costs from £10.99 a month on a minimum 12-month term. It's £14.99 for the month-by-month option or £120 if you buy a full year up front.

It'll also cost you these prices above to add Premier Sports to your Sky TV package. For Virgin Media customers, prices start from £12.99 a month.

If you were a subscriber to the Total package on Viaplay, follow this link to find out how to migrate over to Premier Sports.

Of course, Premier Sports is only available within the United Kingdom so be sure to use a VPN if you're a UK subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Uruguay vs Brazil live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Copa America 2024, including Uruguay vs Brazil, on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Copa America live stream.

If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year.

Not in Canada right now? Remember to use a VPN if you're a Canadian subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Uruguay vs Brazil live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Uruguay vs Brazil. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime, with kick-off at 11am AEST on Sunday morning.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Copa America 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.