South Africa vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

South Africa vs Ireland live stream preview

When the Rugby World Cup draw took place, one of the fixtures that immediately caught the eye was South Africa vs Ireland. What we didn't know back then, however, was that this would be a match-up between the top two ranked teams in the world right now.

South Africa vs Ireland is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, on RTÉ Player in Ireland and on SABC in South Africa. And you can use a VPN to watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream from abroad, if you're a TV licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: South Africa vs Ireland free live stream Date: Saturday 23rd September Kick-off: 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX / RTÉ Player / SABC Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

You have to go back over six years to find the last time the Springboks beat Ireland, and these two teams have never met at a World Cup. The winners here will instantly join France as co-favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, while the losers are likely to face the daunting prospect of the All Blacks in the quarter-finals.

Both sides have made impressive starts to the Rugby World Cup 2023. South Africa's hard-fought victory over Scotland was backed up with an easy win against Romania that's allowed the Springboks to rest some key players ahead of this Pool B clash. There are 13 changes to the starting XV for this Saturday in all, with inspirational scrum-half Faf de Klerk the headline returnee.

The enormous 76 points that the Springboks put on Romania was bettered a week before by Ireland, who ended up with 82. A further 59 were added in their win against Tonga in a game where captain Johnny Sexton became Ireland's all-time record points scorer. But those two matches were always going to be a precursor for this one against the world champions. Ireland are looking to repeat the fantastic win they scored over South Africa last November.

It's the very definition of an unmissable game of rugby. So to make sure you don't miss a minute. This guide explains how to get a South Africa vs Ireland live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

South Africa vs Ireland free live stream

Some lucky rugby fans are able to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 for FREE. This game will be shown on ITV1 in the UK and you can live stream South Africa vs Ireland online for free on ITVX (STV Player in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches.

Rugby fans in Ireland can also watch for free online on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

This fixture, and all other Springboks matches, are also free-to-air on SABC in South Africa.

Away from home? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN: it's easy to use, fast and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. See full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a South Africa vs Ireland live stream from anywhere

Try watching South Africa vs Ireland on your regular Rugby World Cup streaming service when overseas and you'll soon discover that you can't, as coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying, but thankfully you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around the issue.

VPNs have become extremely popular pieces of software that make your laptop, smartphone or other streaming device appear to be in a different country - thus getting around the geo-blocking.

We think ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching rugby and other sport. Plus, it comes with a no-questions-asked 30-day guarantee if you decide that you don't want it after all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN is super straightforward to use, meaning you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more whilst abroad. There's excellent 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try with the confidence that you can get your money back within 30 days in the unlikely event you don't get on with it. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream South Africa vs Ireland

Using a VPN to watch South Africa vs Ireland is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is our no. 1 tried and tested recommendation.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'UK' to then stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or its app device and enjoy a free South Africa vs Ireland live stream.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland for FREE in the UK

ITV is the home of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK, showing every game on its TV channels and ITVX streaming service and app absolutely free. South Africa vs Ireland is being shown on ITV1.

Kick-off is set for 8pm on Saturday.

Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland for FREE in Ireland

Ireland is another country broadcasting every single RWC 23 match for free. In South Africa vs Ireland's case, you'll want to tune into RTÉ2 on TV or the RTÉ Player online ready for kick-off at 8pm IST on Saturday.

The RTÉ Player is available on smartphones, tablets, web browsers, Chromecast and many Smart TVs.

Don't forget: You can live stream South Africa vs Ireland free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

South Africa vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

A late deal with South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) means that all Spingboks games from RWC 2023 will be free-to-air on SABC, including the South Africa vs Ireland live stream.

Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Saturday.

For all other Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures Super Sport is the place to watch in South Africa. And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland in the USA

The Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the South Africa vs Ireland live stream. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the RWC, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

A handful of matches are also being shown on CNBC. But Ireland vs South Africa isn't one of them, meaning it's Peacock or bust.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland in Australia

Only Wallabies games are being shown for free in Australia, so to watch South Africa vs Ireland you need access to streaming service Stan Sport. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Stan Sport is showing every single game of the tournament ad-free. To watch the rugby, you'll need a Basic package ($10 a month) together with its sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch South Africa vs Ireland in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch South Africa vs Ireland courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Sky subscribers can also watch online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 8am NZST early on Sunday.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes, together with a special Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass allowing you to watch every game for $89.99.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream South Africa vs Ireland for free while abroad with a VPN.

Watch South Africa vs Ireland in Canada

Kick-off is 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday in Canada, with TSN holding the rights to show every game of this year's Rugby World Cup.

This crunch game isn't being aired on TV, unfortunately, but South Africa vs Ireland will be streamed via TSN Plus . If you don't have TSN as part of your TV package, this means you can access the streaming service for as little as $8 per month or $80 per year. Unfortunately, the free trial previously available has now come to an end.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream South Africa vs Ireland free of charge while abroad with a VPN.