Sonos Roam 2: release date rumours, potential price and what features to expect

We already know that Sonos has big plans for 2024, and a new version of its portable wireless speaker, the Sonos Roam, looks to be one of the new launches it has in the pipeline.

A number of leaks now have mentioned the Sonos Roam 2, and considering it’s been three years since the original was released, now feels like a decent time for a refresh.

We liked the original Roam, but we did feel there was room for improvement, giving it four stars in our full review. Could the changes in this rumoured second generation be enough to push it up to the full five?

That remains to be seen, but keep reading for all we know so far.

The first we heard of the Roam 2 was in a report from Bloomberg at the end of last year, detailing a whole timeline of releases for 2024. This included the much-rumoured (and now delayed) Sonos headphones, a step into new territory with a new TV set-top box and a small mention of a new Sonos Roam 2.

The Roam 2 was always pegged for a “mid-year” release, and a new update from Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter in March 2024 would suggest this is bang on schedule, with Gurman confirming a June release.

This is the same time as the Sonos headphones are now expected, so could we see a joint announcement, perhaps?

Sonos Roam 2: how much will it cost?

We don't have any exact information on the pricing for the Roam 2 yet, and the leaks currently aren't giving much up either.

The original Roam launched at £159 / $169 / AU$279, and overall, we're expecting it to hold its price. Even with the general price rises across the industry, we're hoping that the relatively subtle upgrades that we're expecting can ensure there's no price bump here.

But could it be cheaper? In our review of its predecessor, we found it on the pricey side when looking at it from a performance-per-pound perspective – so to see a small price drop would be very welcome indeed.

Sonos Roam 2: what new features can we expect?

The codename for the Roam 2 is reportedly "Sidecar", which may well be a nod to it following some of the design details of its larger portable sibling, the Move 2 – not to mention the Era 100 and Era 300.

That's because Gurman says the Roam 2 is going to come with a redesigned top panel, complete with a touch-controlled slider for volume control, like the brand's more recent designs.

Overall though, the look and feel of the Roam 2 will remain very much the same – it'll be on the inside that there will be a couple of other upgrades.

That includes rumours of improved Bluetooth, upgraded from the Bluetooth 5.0 currently on board, better voice control and a brand new app, codenamed "Passport".

Details on the latter are a little thin on the ground, but it seems the new app will be designed to control "mobile" products (the rumoured new headphones included) when away from the home. That's because the current Sonos app only works with kit over a home wi-fi network.

Sonos Roam 2: incremental upgrade?

It's fair to say that the new Sonos Roam 2 is one of the more low-key launches the brand reportedly has up its sleeve in 2024.

However, if the incremental updates that we are expecting are delivered correctly – and at the right price – they could make the brand's portable speaker all the more compelling.

Based on what we know so far, current owners may not see enough reason to upgrade. But if you're currently eyeing up the Roam, you may want to hold fire until June at least.

We'll keep this page updated as we hear more.

