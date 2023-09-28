Rugby World Cup live stream: how to watch Japan vs Samoa

Japan vs Samoa live stream preview

Both Japan and Samoa have one Rugby World Cup 2023 win under their belts so far. The two sides meet in Toulouse on Thursday in a clash that will help decide who progresses from Pool D into the quarter-finals.

Japan vs Samoa is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ Player in Ireland . You can use a VPN to watch a Japan vs Samoa live stream from abroad, if you're a TV licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Japan vs Samoa free live stream Date: Thursday 28th September Kick-off: 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX / RTÉ Player / SABC Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

Japan got a 42-12 win against Chile to open their campaign. They have shown plenty of fight and flair even in defeat - England had to produce their best performance in a long time to beat the Brave Blossoms 34-12. After an injury scare earlier in the tournament, Japan have skipper Kazukia Himeno available.

Samoa also beat Chile, winning 43-10, but lost 19-10 to Argentina. Consequently, they go into the match in second place in the Pool, ahead of Japan on Points Difference. With the Pumas set to play the Pool’s minnows Chile on Saturday, Japan and Samoa know that they need to win to keep their quarter-final hopes alive. A bonus point would help too.

Japan won 38-19 when these sides played each other in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but it was very close when they met in July, with the Polynesian islanders coming out 22-24 winners on that occasion. Expect this to be another hotly contested encounter.

Read on to find out how to get a Japan vs Samoa live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Japan vs Samoa free live stream

Some lucky rugby fans are able to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 for FREE. This game will be shown on ITV4 in the UK and you can live stream Japan vs Samoa online for free on ITVX (STV Player in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches.

Rugby fans in Ireland can also watch for free online on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player.

Away from home? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

ExpressVPN is the world's best VPN: it's easy to use, fast and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. See full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Japan vs Samoa live stream from anywhere

Try watching Japan vs Samoa on your regular Rugby World Cup streaming service when overseas and you'll soon discover that you can't, as coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying, but thankfully you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around the issue.

VPNs have become extremely popular pieces of software that make your laptop, smartphone or other streaming device appear to be in a different country - thus getting around the geo-blocking.

We think ExpressVPN is the best VPN for watching rugby and other sport. Plus, it comes with a no-questions-asked 30-day guarantee if you decide that you don't want it after all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN is super straightforward to use, meaning you can watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more whilst abroad. There's excellent 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try with the confidence that you can get your money back within 30 days in the unlikely event you don't get on with it. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription.

How to use a VPN to stream Japan vs Samoa

Using a VPN to watch Japan vs Samoa is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is our no. 1 tried and tested recommendation.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Japan vs Samoa, you may wish to choose 'UK' to then stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or its app device and enjoy a free Japan vs Samoa live stream.

Watch Japan vs Samoa for FREE in the UK

ITV is the home of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK, showing every game on its TV channels and ITVX streaming service and app absolutely free. Japan vs Samoa is being shown on ITV4.

Kick-off is set for 8pm on Thursday.

Watch Japan vs Samoa for FREE in Ireland

Ireland is another country broadcasting every single RWC 23 match for free. In Japan vs Samoa's case, you'll want to tune into RTÉ2 on TV or the RTÉ Player online ready for kick-off at 8pm IST on Thursday.

The RTÉ Player is available on smartphones, tablets, web browsers, Chromecast and many Smart TVs.

Japan vs Samoa live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Japan vs Samoa in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Thursday night.

Public broadcaster SABC has also secure the rights to 19 games, including all Springboks fixtures at RWC 2023. You'll be able to watch all of these for free on streaming service SABC Plus too.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Japan vs Samoa in the USA

The Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Japan vs Samoa live stream. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the RWC, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

A handful of matches are also being shown on CNBC. But Japan vs Samoa isn't one of them, meaning it's Peacock or bust.

Watch Japan vs Samoa in Australia

Only Wallabies games are being shown for free in Australia, so to watch Japan vs Samoa you need access to streaming service Stan Sport. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST in the early hours of Friday morning.

Stan Sport is showing every single game of the tournament ad-free. To watch the rugby, you'll need a Basic package ($10 a month) together with its sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch Japan vs Samoa in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch Japan vs Samoa courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Sky subscribers can also watch online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 8am NZST early on Friday.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes, together with a special Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass allowing you to watch every game for $89.99.

Watch Japan vs Samoa in Canada

Kick-off is 3pm ET/12pm PT on Thursday in Canada, with TSN holding the rights to show every game of this year's Rugby World Cup.

This game is being shown on TSN. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

