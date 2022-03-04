Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

For the first 20 years of the Premier League, the Manchester Derby was barely even a contest as United swept to title after title under Sir Alex Ferguson. Now, however, Manchester City vs Manchester United is one of the fixtures of the season – a game that guarantees drama and on Sunday affords the red half of the city the chance to derail their noisy neighbours' title plans. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN while Sky UK broadcaster.

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream Date: Sunday 6th March 2022 Kick off: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Premier League leaders Manchester City have looked (slightly) more fallible since their 12-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-1 draw against Southampton in late January. A 3-2 home defeat to Spurs – their second of the season to the North London club – a fortnight ago was followed by a narrow 1-0 win against struggling Everton. That said, Guardiola's death by a thousand passes mantra remains tough to beat.

Fourth in the league, Manchester United have lost just once since their interim German boss replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in early December, but a list of tame draws are indicative of their stuttering form. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes have looked good of late, though, while youngster Anthony Elanga has also impressed. And, it would be just like Cristiano Ronaldo to turn up against the bitter city rivals who nearly signed him last summer.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT Sunday 6th March 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Manchester United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Manchester City vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Wolves vs Leicester with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

The Wolves vs Leicester live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Manchester City vs Manchester United – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Manchester City vs Manchester United, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

All times are 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated

Saturday 5th March

Leicester City vs Leeds United 12:30

Aston Villa vs Southampton

Burnley vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City vs Brentford

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs West Ham United 17:30

Sunday 6th March

Watford vs Arsenal 14:00

Manchester City vs Manchester United 16:30

Monday 7th March

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton 20:00

Thursday 10th March

Norwich City vs Chelsea 19:30

Southampton vs Newcastle United 19:30

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford 19:30

Leeds United vs Aston Villa 19:45

Saturday 12th March

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool 12:30

Brentford vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 13th March

Chelsea vs Newcastle United 14:00

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Leeds United vs Norwich City 14:00

Southampton vs Watford 14:00

West Ham United vs Aston Villa 14:00

Arsenal vs Leicester City 16:30

Monday 14th March

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City 20:00

Wednesday 16th March

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur 19:30

Arsenal vs Liverpool 20:15

Thursday 17th March

Everton vs Newcastle United 19:45

Friday 18th March

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United 20:00

Saturday 19th March

Aston Villa vs Arsenal 12:30

Sunday 20th March

Leicester City vs Brentford 14:00

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United 14:00

Watford vs Everton 14:00