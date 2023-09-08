Italy vs Namibia live stream: how to watch RWC 2023 for free

Italy vs Namibia live stream preview

Italy and Namibia meet in Pool A as they kick off their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaigns. The Azzurri are clear favourites, but neither side is ranked within the world's top 10, so we could be in for a competitive game.

Italy and Namibia is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch an Italy vs Namibia live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Italy vs Namibia free live stream Date: Saturday 9th September Kick-off: 7am (EST) / 12pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX

This is a new-look Italian line-up. Coach Kieran Cowley is set to hand World Cup debuts to 10 of the starting 15, with another 6 debutants raring to go from the bench. They should head into the match with some confidence too, having beaten Japan 42-21 in their last game before the tournament. Dino Lamb and Danilo Fischetti are coming into the team ahead of Niccolò Cannone and Ivan Nemer.

Namibia also head to France on the back of a victory. They defeated Chile 26-28 in their final warm-up. The African side has appeared at every World Cup since 1999. However, they have never made it beyond the Pool stages. Given that France and New Zealand lie in wait in Pool A, that run will almost certainly continue this time around.

The presence of those teams means it is essential for Italy to win, and comprehensively, if they are to have any chance of progressing themselves. They failed to win a match at this year’s Six Nations, although they ran France close, underlining the challenges they face in this tournament.

Here's how to get an Italy vs Namibia live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Italy vs Namibia free live stream

You can watch an Italy vs Namibia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on RTÉ and online on RTÉ Player.

Watch an Italy vs Namibia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Italy vs Namibia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred Italy vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs Namibia for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream Italy vs Namibia, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Kick-off is set for 12pm BST on Saturday.

Watch Italy vs Namibia live stream for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Italy vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 12pm IST on Saturday.

Italy vs Namibia is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media 1, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Watch Italy vs Namibia live stream in Australia

In Australia, Italy vs Namibia is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 9pm AEST on Sunday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Watch Italy vs Namibia in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream Italy vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 7am ET/4am PT on Saturday afternoon. The game is also available on CNBC and CNBC.com.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch Italy vs Namibia in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Italy vs Namibia courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 11pm NZST on Sunday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Italy vs Namibia live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Italy vs Namibia in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 1pm SAST on Saturday.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Italy vs Namibia in Canada

You can watch Italy vs Namibia on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 7am ET/4am PT on Saturday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

