IFSC World Cup Kranj 2021 and how to watch the sport climbing online

The first IFSC World Cup following Sport Climbing's triumphant debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games takes place this weekend in Kranj, Slovenia. The final day of the fifth Lead stage is on Saturday, 4th September, and marks the end of the climbing season. You can watch this thrilling finale online for free! Make sure you know how to watch all the action from Kranj for free on YouTube, from anywhere in the world.

The Slovenian city of Kranj – 30km north of the capital, Ljubljana – is currently playing host to its 25th Sport Climbing World Cup event. A total of 118 athletes, representing 28 countries from five continents, will participate in the men’s and women’s Lead events, battling for medals and the prestigious 2021 IFSC Lead World Cup trophy.

Italy’s Stefano Ghisolfi and United States’ Natalia Grossman are the current leaders with 291 and 231 points, respectively, but anything could happen on the final day, The action starts from 8am British Summer Time on Saturday, 4th September, and if its anything like Tokyo, it's going to be a real cliffhanger.

Climbing fans can stream the mens and women's finals of the 2021 IFSC World Cup Series for free on YouTube. Make sure you know how to watch from anywhere in the world.

IFSC World Cup Kranj 2021 free live stream

(Image credit: IFSC)

The semi-finals and finals of the IFSC Lead World Cup in Kranj will be live streamed on the IFSC YouTube channel across Europe.

The semi-finals will start at 9am CET / 8am BST / 3am ET), while the women’s final will kick off at 6pm CET / 5pm BST / 12am ET), followed by the men’s final.

Remember, you can use a use a VPN to access YouTube as if you were in Europe, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

IFSC Lead World Cup free live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 IFSC Lead World Cup holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

