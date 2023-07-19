How to watch The Open Championship live stream: start time, US and UK TV schedules

Watch The Open live stream 2023

The Open Golf 2023 is available to watch on NBC, USA Network and Peacock in the US, on Sky and Now in the UK, and Fox Sports in Australia.

Full details on how to watch The Open Golf 2023 live stream online and on TV are just below, including US and UK TV schedules and selected tee times.

The Open Golf 2023: preview

The 151st Open Championship takes place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside from 20th – 23rd July. That's Thursday to Sunday. And it promises to be quite an event.

Rory McIlroy will be one to watch, after a string of near misses in big tournaments this year. He's placed in the top eight in six of his last seven majors, but every time the top spot has eluded him. He hasn't won a major in nine years, but expect the crowd to be on his side. He is returning to the scene of his only Open victory in 2014, after all, so what a fairytale a win would be.

Despite leading the field going into the final round last year, he lost out thanks to Cameron Smith's superb score of 20 under par. But competitions don't come much tighter – only two strokes separated the top three players last year. McIlroy lost last month's US Open by just one stroke too, so he'll be hoping this time fortune is on his side.

He'll certainly have a challenge on his hands. The best golfers from both the PGA and LIV tours will be competing for the Claret Jug, including Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Cameron Smith and Shane Lowry.

Hoylake hosts the fourth and final major tourney of the year. Make sure you know how to watch The Open Golf 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch The Open Golf live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch every stroke of The Open on Fox Sports, which is available via Kayo.

Kayo currently has a free 7-day trial.

Currently away from Australia? Watch Kayo Sports from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

The Open Golf Kayo 7-day trial

Stream PGA Tour golf, plus Formula 1, NRL, AFL, international cricket, World Surf League, and more, with this Kayo free trial. Subscription starts at AU$25 per month thereafter.

Watch The Open Golf live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch The Open as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for The Open Golf 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Open Golf 2023, you could choose 'Australia' for Kayo.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and watch The Open Golf 2023 live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch The Open Golf live stream 2023

The Open Golf is broadcast on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching The Open Golf, and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy The Open 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the tournament so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch The Open Golf 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

USA: Watch The Open Golf live stream 2023

In the US, The Open Golf 2023 will be available to watch on NBC, USA Network and the Peacock streaming service.

Away from the USA? You can live stream The Open Golf 2023 using your home service of choice with a VPN.

The Open Golf Peacock Premium $5.99/month

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and as well as the golf, you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. Don't want ads? Opt for the ad-free $11.99-a-month tier. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

The Open Golf 2023 schedule UK

All times British Summer Time

Thursday 20th July

6.30am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Highlights on BBC

Friday 21st July

6.30am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Highlights on BBC

Saturday 22nd July

12pm: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Highlights on BBC

Sunday 23rd July

11am: Coverage on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

8pm: Highlights on BBC

The Open Golf 2023 schedule US

All times EST

Thursday 20th July

1.30-4am: Coverage on Peacock

4am-3pm: Coverage on USA Network

3-4pm: Coverage on Peacock

Friday 21st July

1.30-4am: Coverage on Peacock

4am-3pm: Coverage on USA Network

3-4pm: Coverage on Peacock

Saturday 22nd July

5-7am: Coverage on USA Network

7am-3pm: Coverage on NBC and Peacock

Sunday 23rd July

4-7am: Coverage on USA Network

7am-2pm: Coverage on NBC and Peacock

When and where is the British Golf Open? The Open Golf 2023 takes place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, from 20th-23rd July.

Who is the favourite to win The Open? Rory McIlroy is currently the bookie's favourite.

What time does The Open start? The first round tees off at 6.30am on Thursday and Friday, but not all players start at the same time. Here are when some of the biggest names will be starting their rounds on Thursday 20th July. 9.03am BST / 4.03am ET: Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

9.36am BST / 4.36am ET: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

9.47am BST / 4.47am ET: Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

9.58am BST / 4.58am ET: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

10.09am BST / 5.09am ET: Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre

1.26pm BST / 8.26am ET: Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

2.48pm BST / 9.48am ET: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2.59pm BST / 9.59am ET: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

3.10pm BST / 10.10am ET: Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

3.21pm BST / 10.21am ET: Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk