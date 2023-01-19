Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream: how to watch the Australian Open 2023 tennis for free

You just can't keep Andy Murray down! Once again, he rolled back the years earlier in the week to win a five-set marathon and advance in a tournament at which he's graced the final on no fewer than five occasions. In his way next is Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis. Aussies can watch every AO 2023 match free on 9now. Read on for how to watch an Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream in 2023 from anywhere.

Federer may be retired and Nadal has hobbled off into the Melbourne sunset, but, along with Novak Djokovic, Murray is making a mockery of the idea that the baton has been passed on in men's elite tennis. Fully equipped with his metal hip, he overcame one of the new generation, Matteo Berrettini no less, in five remarkable sets on Tuesday.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (also 26) may not have a seed attached to his name, but the Aussie will surely have a fair amount of his own backing. After a middling singles career, his star rose at Melbourne Park 12 months ago when he and Nick Kyrgios won the men's doubles tournament. And he easily saw of Fabio Fognini in the first round this time around, dropping only five games in a straight-set stroll.

Will the Scot add yet another chapter to his legend here on the Margaret Court Arena? Here's how to watch an Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream from anywhere.

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Murray vs Kokkinakis – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

