Sony NS410 review

Lots of features, but the sound disappoints Tested at £200

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Plenty of features, and good price, but the sound disappoints

For

  • Multi-speaker pairing
  • Packed with features

Against

  • Bright, lightweight sound
  • Lacks bass weight and presence

Sony has found this market a little hit and miss, struggling to get the balance between price and performance right.

There’s a neat NS Setup app for Android and iOS for the Sony NS410, and a Network Audio app, effectively a DLNA streaming app, allowing you to stream selected services.

In this instance we only got offered Sony’s Music Unlimited subscription service, or internet radio stations. Still, it allows you to use an Android device to stream.

You can pair it with other Sony speakers, too, allowing you to have a Party Mode for a makeshift multiroom music experience.

Sony NS410: Sound qualitySadly, sonic results are a little underwhelming. The NS410 is a decent size but there’s a distinct lack of bass weight and presence.

Instead, the Sony sounds lightweight and bright. Turn it up to decent volume and certain tunes set our teeth on edge a little.

The Sony NS410 has the form, features and even the price, but sadly we just can’t heartily recommend the sound quality.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberSANS410
Product NameSony NS410
Product ModelSA-NS410

Physical Characteristics

Width24 cm
Depth18.5 cm
Weight Approximate3.80 kg
Height27.3 cm
Dimensions27.3 cm (H): 24 cm (W): 18.5 cm (D)

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Compatibility
  • Radio
  • Tape Recorder
  • CD Players
  • MP3 Players
  • Devices With DLNA Certification
  • PC
  • Smartphone
  • Tablet PCs
Apple Products:
  • iPod
  • iPhone
  • iPad

Audio

Wireless SpeakersYes