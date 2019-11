This new name interconnect, to us, is a lively listen with a wide sound. It's decent for the price, and the supple midrange and bass work well.



But it suffers from a vicious top end, while production subtleties are stampeded over by a lack of cohesion. To pep up a dull system, this might be ideal; those with treble heavy kit should steer well clear.

