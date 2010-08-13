Running long lengths of speaker cable up and own your living room can become a messy affair. So, the fact that Samsung claims that the C6930 has wireless rear speakers should be cause for joy.



Well, not quite. The ‘wireless' surround left and right channels still need to be connected to a wireless receiver with cables. And because this is a 7.1 speaker system, there are still two surround back channels that require wiring up.



But, if you can look past this, the C6930 has a lot going for it. You certainly can't pick any holes in the spec, which includes ethernet and wi-fi for connecting to the web and Samsung's Internet@TV online portal.



From here you can access widgets and streaming services including LoveFilm. Twin HDMI inputs are ideal for connecting other HD sources, and you also get an iPod/iPhone dock.



A commendable calibrator

The Samsung's auto-calibrator does a commendable job of setting everything up. Instead of a test tone, the system fires out a funky jingle, played through all the speakers in turn.



A quick manual check of the levels and distances shows no wayward readings, and you don't need to tweak the result.



The surround back channels produce a pleasingly immersive experience. The opening scenes of Sherlock Holmes are littered with effects of various types and scale, which flit between speakers with

a decent sense of smoothness and precision.



Dialogue sounds clear (if a little thick), while the subwoofer applies decent weight to movie soundtracks even if it lacks the definition and poise of the best.



Plenty of detail in pictures

In isolation, the Samsung produces a perfectly good image with DVD and 2D and 3D Blu-rays.



Edges are sharp and there's a good level of detail. Moving images are relatively stable, although the best available are a touch clearer, sharper and display less agitation with movement.



Spin the Sherlock Holmes Blu-ray and the Samsung shows it could do slightly better when extracting detail from London's dank streets.



The C6930 serves up good mix of performance and features, but it isn't immune from criticism. A good system, but not a great one

