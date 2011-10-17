Trending

Panasonic TX-P55VT30 review

Sets the benchmark for standard-definition, HD and 3D at this screen size Tested at £2500

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best 52in+ TV, Awards 2011. Seriously good in so many ways, the VT30 has set the benchmark at this screen size

For

  • Stunning 2D pictures
  • wonderfully rounded 3D images
  • no crosstalk
  • excellent comfortable 3D glasses
  • quality remote control

Against

  • Nothing of note

If you want a Panasonic screen over 50 inches, then you’re stuck with choosing the 55in or 65in sets from the company’s VT30 range. But this isn’t exactly the end of the world, as the VT30 range is the most lavish, advanced weapon in Panasonic’s TV arsenal.

Being a premium model, the VT30 boasts bags of features and the pick of the company’s picture enhancing gubbins including Infinite Black Pro, High Contrast Filter Pro and 600Hz motion processing (although don’t assume that the bigger number necessarily means a better picture).

There’s also support for SD cards and the ability to record live TV on to an external hard drive via one of the TV’s two upwards-facing USB sockets.

Four HDMI inputs run along the left had edge of the rear panel, while ethernet, optical out and Freesat and Freeview HD aerial connections are positioned in a less accessible, downward-firing recess. (The sockets are so tight that Panasonic includes extension cables).

Comfy 3D active-shutter glasses
Thankfully, Panasonic isn’t as tight when it comes to giving 3D glasses away: the VT30 has two pairs of active-shutter goggles, which are much more comfortable and ergonomic than last year’s. A suave-looking remote completes this attractive package.

And attractive is just one word you could use to describe the VT30’s image. It excels with high-definition content, producing a delectable image that’s rich in detail and colour.

Spin Hanna on Blu-ray and the VT30 not only gets the darkest areas inky black, it also refuses to lose any information or edge definition contained within the shadows. The image’s punch and vibrancy is a step on from older Panasonic plasmas, and this just adds to the entertaining picture.

Switch to some 3D content and the VT30 shows no real weaknesses. There’s little motion instability to speak of, and the general level of brightness and vividness means there’s a serious wow factor here. The picture is smooth and sumptuous, which makes viewing 3D content hugely entertaining.

Freesat images are a tad sharper
If you’ve the facility to do so, plump for the Freesat images over their Freeview equivalent. There’s just a hint of extra sharpness, clarity and stability that’s most noticeable when you’re comparing high-definition channels – but you can’t really grumble about either tuner.

The TVs internal scaler is up to the job of handling standard-definition off-air signals and normal DVD discs, too: the end result is detailed and cohesive.

The Panasonic also makes a fine fist of sound quality. The two 6W and one 10W speaker configuration sees the set fire out a decent amount of weight compared with some of its waif-like rivals – but it also exhibits enough clarity and openness so as not to sound closed-in and boxy like many flatscreens.

The TX-P55VT30 is such a capable all-rounder that it’s a real struggle to
find any serious criticism. It might not be the cheapest set around, but this level of performance is worth every penny.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesVT30
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P55VT30
Product ModelTX-P55VT30E
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-P55VT30E

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand38.7 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate44 kg
Width with Stand132.9 cm
Weight Approximate38.50 kg
Height with Stand84.7 cm
Width132.9 cm
Depth5.5 cm
Height81 cm
Dimensions81 cm (H): 132.9 cm (W): 5.5 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size139.7 cm (55")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power12 W
Sound SystemVirtual Surround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption430 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyIntelligent Frame Creation Pro
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Analog TunerPAL
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • Viera TX-P55VT30E Plasma TV
  • Wireless LAN Adapter
  • 2 x Pairs of 3D Eyewear
  • Remote Control
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year