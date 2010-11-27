Trending

Panasonic SC-BTT350 review

It's 3D capable, and impressively spec'd too, but we think this Panasonic Blu-ray system's five star performance is the real clincher Tested at £400.00

5 Star Rating

The impressive spec’ is matched by the performance, making this a seriously competitive system

  • Exhaustive spec with 3D and Blu-ray
  • fine sound
  • bright, punchy pictures

  • Some hints of picture noise and motion judder, but nothing too irritating

It's taken a while, but now we're seeing all the big AV players producing home cinema in a box systems with Blu-ray players as the source.

(In case you've been under a rock, these will of course play your DVDs and CDs, too). And what's more, they're on sale at prices that will surely make DVD-only systems either a thing of the past or simply ultra-affordable.

The icing on the cake here is that Panasonic's SC-BTT350 is also 3D-capable.

Yes, this is an all-singing, all-dancing 3D Blu-ray home cinema system for something in the region of £400 (hunt around and you'll find it cheaper).

With our performance-per-pound review criteria in mind, this Panasonic has got off to a flyer.

Small size, but massive presence
You'll find four identical satellite speakers in the box, standing just over 10cm tall, and a dedicated centre channel that's not much bigger.

In an ideal world you would have these speakers on stands, but some sort of solid surface and with a bit of room to breathe is the next best thing.

The subwoofer is slim and around 30cms tall and similarly deep, making it fairly easy to hide in the corner.

The unit itself looks like a slightly bloated BD/DVD player and comes with an array of the latest connections and functions.

Excellent 3D playback
3D Blu-ray playback performs admirably, delivering a sharp picture that's full of apparent depth, while you'll also find an ethernet connection for Panasonic's Viera Cast streaming service (though content is limited), and DLNA connectivity.

Two USB inputs allow for a wi-fi dongle, there's an iPod/iPhone dock and audio return over HDMI to hear sound from your TV through the system via one cable.

Watching Ninja Assassin, the picture is certainly vivid and punchy, insight is excellent and more natural colours are rendered faithfully. Motion isn't perfect, but we're happy enough with the Blu-ray performance – especially for the price.

Sonically, you get a fast, cohesive, balanced and detailed performance. The subwoofer integrates well, dialogue is clear, and there's surprising punch and power to the sound.

With little to quibble about in terms of performance, this ultra-specified all-in-one system is a winner.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of Analog Audio Inputs1
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Physical Characteristics

Center Speaker Depth7.2 cm
Front Speaker Width8 cm
Front Speaker Depth6.8 cm
Rear Speaker Height11.9 cm
Weight Approximate3.50 kg - Main Unit
Center Speaker Height8.5 cm
Rear Speaker Depth6.8 cm
Center Speaker Width14.5 cm
Front Speaker Height11.9 cm
Width43 cm
Rear Speaker Width8 cm
Depth28.7 cm
Height6.2 cm
Dimensions6.2 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 28.7 cm (D)

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power1000 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Speaker Configuration5.1

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p
Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

General Information

Product NamePanasonic SC-BTT350
Product ModelSC-BTT350
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberSC-BTT350EB-K

Technical Information

3D Type3D
Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Media FormatsDVD+RW

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • SC-BTT350 Home Theater System
  • Remote Control

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year