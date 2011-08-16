Trending

Panasonic RP-HTX7 review

Best portable on-ears up to £50, Awards 2012. Come in a great choice of colours and flawless for the money. Tested at £40

Best portable on-ears up to £50, Awards 2012. Retro looking, very comfortable and they sound great, they're well worth the price

  • Comfortable
  • look good
  • sound great

  • Nothing

These were a huge surprise. It's not that Panasonic doesn't really do headphones – on the contrary, it has a substantial line-up – but we've never heard a truly good pair until these arrived in our test rooms.

Pop on these retro-looking cans (there are six colours to choose from) and the leather-effect earcups create a seal around your ears that naturally blocks a decent amount of outside noise, while the overall fit is a perfect blend of firmness and comfort.

At 1.2m, the standard cable is the perfect length for portable listening (they're closed-back, too - so won't leak sound on your commute), but you also get a 2m extension cable and a 6.3mm adapter for home use.

Balanced and musical

The secret to the RP-HTX7's sonic success is balance. Vocals are lovely and clear, bass is weighy but resists getting over-bearing, and treble is distinct without ever sounding harsh. In fact, nothing sticks out more than it should.

Detail levels are impressive for the money, so you get all the introspections and delicacy of acoustic numbers such as Bon Iver's Holocene, but they're also capable of the kind of punch and control to keep Mastodon's latest metal masterpiece both exciting and listenable.

It isn't easy to get affordable on-ear headphones right - we've heard enough rubbish pairs to be very confident of that - but with the RP-HTX7s, Panasonic has managed it in serious style.

Specifications

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerPanasonic
Product LineRetro
Manufacturer Part NumberRP-HTX7AE-W
Product NamePanasonic RP-HTX7
Product ModelRP-HTX7

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response7 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance40 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

  • RP-HTX7 Headphone
  • 6.3mm Adapter
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Form FactorCircumaural
Width188 mm
Depth91.4 mm
Weight Approximate153 g
Height238.8 mm
ColourWhite
Dimensions238.8 mm (H): 188 mm (W): 91.4 mm (D)

Host InterfaceMini-phone