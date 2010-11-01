Trending

In this instance, for 'home cinema in a box' read either 'separate components at a special price' or 'home cinema in several boxes'.

The Onkyo HT-BD3315 consists of HT-R380 multichannel receiver, BD-SP308 Blu-ray player and HTP-338 5.1 speaker package, and its pros are almost exactly equal to its cons when judged against more integrated systems.

The most obvious 'pro' is the HT-R380 receiver. Three HDMI inputs make it more flexible than most all-in-ones. Separating disc transport from the electrical noise of amplification can't do any
harm, either.

A system like this occupies a fair bit more space than your usual all-in-one, though, and better-integrated systems don't show up with two remote controls.

Decoding the DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack to the ferocious Ninja Assassin, the Onkyo establishes a secure, relatively expansive soundstage and moves the effects around with speed and precision.

Just one weak link
Images enjoy good levels of detail, a nicely balanced colour palette and convincing skin-tones.

For all its general poise, though, the Blu-ray player is sometimes panicked by motion and doesn't offer quite the insight into or differentiation of black tones that some other affordable standalone players can muster.

The HT-BD3315's biggest drawback, however, is its speaker system. For all the good work the amp does, it can't do much about the thin voices with which the speakers sing.

There's a coarse and gauzy quality to the top of the frequency range; and the subwoofer seems, at best, on nodding terms with its five partners. To be fair, though, that's a failing of almost every all-in-one system we've heard.

There's an extremely competent system struggling to get out here, but while it's saddled with these speakers it's never going to compete for top honours.

Media FormatsBD-RE