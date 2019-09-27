You can now design your own UE Boom wireless speaker

"If there’s another Bluetooth speaker that combines style and ruggedness so confidently, we’ve yet to see it. Ultimate Ears has managed to refine its superb cylindrical, super-tough design even further in the Boom 3". Thus ran our review of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker. So we like it.

At the time, we praised the "shimmery sheen of the new dual-tone fabric covering" and noted the six colourways: Night (black), Sunset (red), Lagoon (blue) and Ultraviolet (purple), and two Apple-exclusive finishes of Denim (deep blue) and Cloud (light blue). But as a great man once said, the times, they are a-changin'.

Ultimate Ears has come up with the myBOOM studio, a new design experience that allows users to create their very own custom Boom 3 in just minutes. You can select from a plethora of fabrics, colours and patterns for different parts of the speaker and even add your name or other personal text on the speaker to make it truly your own. Or how about a note to make it the perfect gift? You design it, UE builds it – then sends it to you within a matter of weeks.

With twelve fabrics (we liked the "NY Kitty" panther print and pearlescent "Seashell" options) and eight colour options for the caps, spine, loop and volume buttons, your options are plentiful. If you'd like the internet to choose for you, you can hit the "I'm feeling lucky" button for a randomly-generated design which you can either scrap or fine-tune, too. Ultimate Ears also promises that additional colours and fabrics will become available over time.

All speakers designed using the myBoom Studio have the same product features as the Boom 3, including its 360-degree sound, Magic Button (for play/pause/track-skip functionality), compatibility with the POWER UP charging dock and an IP67 rating – meaning it is dustproof and waterproof (up to 1m in water for 30 minutes).

myBOOM 3 speakers also work with PartyUp, so they can be paired with up to 150 (!) of any generation Boom or Megaboom speakers. And your personalised myBoom 3 speaker will float – so you can have it bobbing alongside you in the pool while blasting out tunes.

The Ultimate Ears myBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is available now and can be designed on the Ultimate Ears website, priced at £149.

