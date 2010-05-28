Calling all budding film directors: here's your chance to win the opportunity to get some work experience at Ridley Scott's production company, Ridley Scott Associates.

The global ‘Tell It Your Way” contest on YouTube invites entrants to create the sixth film in the Parallel Lines Short Film series, using the same single dialogue that appeared in the five shorts directed by leading RSA directors as part of a project for Philips Cinema.

Entrants will be judged on criteria including creative storytelling, use of dialogue, and technical achievement. A shortlist of ten will be presented to Ridley Scott, who will pick the final winner.

A public vote will also take place on YouTube to see who makes it through the first of three rounds of judging.

For further guidance, the Philips YouTube channel has an official briefing from Casper Delaney, executive producer at RSA Films.

Entries close at midnight on August 8th 2010, and the lucky winner will get a week's work experience at Ridley Scott's offices in London, New York, Los Angeles or Hong Kong.

Runners up prizes include an invitation to a RSA film premiere in London or New York, and a number of Philips Cinema 21:9 TVs.

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found at www.philips.com/cinema

