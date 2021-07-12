Welcome to Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi?

Home Cinema Week 2021 has now ended, but the AV-dedicated reviews and features produced for the event live on! You'll find links to each piece at the bottom of this page, and we're leaving the original intro here for those who want to enjoy Home Cinema Week as-live.

The only trouble with weekends is that they have to come to an end. Fortunately, we’ve got something pretty special lined up for you this week. It’s Home Cinema Week on What Hi-Fi? and it started with a bang on Monday 5th July and runs all the way to Sunday 11th.

That’s seven days packed full of the finest AV-centric content around. We're going to help you squeeze even more performance from your current home cinema set-up (or home theater for our friends in the US) and perhaps even suggest an upgrade or two.

So, what fun do we have lined up for you? Reviews. Lots of reviews.

We kicked things off with Sony's very latest native 4K projector, blown your socks off with a seriously big surround package from Dynaudio and cranked up the dial on a very high-specced JBL AV receiver – and that's just a handful of the highlights.

You can also expect ultra-short-throw projectors, Dolby Atmos headphones made for TV viewing and a seriously impressive 8K TV too.

And there's more! We'll get technical with codecs and cables; share tonnes of our favourite films, scenes and discs to push your kit to its limit; put together some complete home cinema systems to recommend and show you how to get the best performance possible out of your AVR.

Plus we've got plenty of suggestions of easy ways to upgrade your system no matter your budget, and if you've nothing left to try then how about some inspiration with a look at some of the cleverest home cinema custom installs we've ever seen?

All of that and more will be, and has been, making its way onto Whathifi.com from Monday. Stay tuned to this page and we'll make sure we keep a list of every Home Cinema Week gem that we publish. Now, grab your popcorn and nip to the loo, the main feature is finally here...

Monday

8 stunning home cinema custom installs

Sony VPL-VW290ES review (Sony VPL-VW395ES in the US)

Dolby Digital vs DTS: what's the difference?

Tuesday

Do AV receivers and soundbars add input lag?

Dynaudio Evoke 50 5.1 home cinema speaker package review

Coaxial vs optical vs HDMI - which is the best audio connection to use?

Wednesday

Yamaha 2021 Aventage AVR line-up: everything you need to know

Samsung QE75QN900A review - 8K Mini LED TV

How to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound

13 of the best Dolby Atmos movie scenes to test your home cinema sound

Thursday

20 of the best film scenes to test surround sound

How to combine stereo and surround sound in one AV system

JBL Synthesis SDR-35 home cinema amplifier review

Five complete home cinema systems for every need. Which is the one for you?

Friday

VIDEO: Watch the What Hi-Fi? team discuss the future of home cinema

JVC XP-EXT1 home cinema headphones review

15 of the best movie franchises of all time to test your home cinema

Saturday

BenQ V6050 ultra short throw projector review

How to upgrade your home cinema without spending a fortune

Sunday

The best 4K movies and TV shows to watch and where to watch them

15 of the best movies on Netflix right now

18 of the best movies of the 1990s to test your home cinema

