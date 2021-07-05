8 stunning home cinema custom installs

Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 1. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system This sleek setup proves you needn't let a love of open-plan living stop you from installing a reference level Dolby Atmos screening room. Install by New Wave AV

Image 2 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 1b. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system The cinema space features a 3m fixed-frame screen with a discreetly situated JVC DLA-X9000 projector and a 7.2.4 Artcoustic speaker system, powered by a Denon AVR X6200 with a Control4 C4-AMP108 handling the Atmos channels. Install by New Wave AV

Image 3 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 1c. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system For the ultimate ease of function, a Control4 processor handles the integration of AV and lighting. The JVC projector automatically switches to its correct lens memory preset, depending on the aspect ratio of content from the Kaleidescape player. Install by New Wave AV

Image 4 of 31 (Image credit: New wave AV) 1d. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system Above the seating area is an eye-catching starscape ceiling, while the surrounding coffer houses four Artcoustic Architect 4-2 Dolby Atmos height speakers as well as LED Lighting. Install by New Wave AV

Image 5 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 1e. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system How do you fit rear speakers in a cinema with no back wall? The installer used slim Artcoustic Multi Soundbar enclosures, arranged vertically into twin supporting pillars constructed to be just wide enough for the task. Install by New Wave AV

Image 6 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 1f. Open-plan Dolby Atmos system The custom seating by Fortress provides space for up to 10 film fans but three have an added surprise - they're interactive, immersive motion seats from D-Box. Of course they are. So there it is – sublime and sociable. Install by New Wave AV

Image 7 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 2. Basement cavern Would you believe that this extraordinary cinema is located in the basement area of a house built in the 1750s? The enveloping design creates a controlled acoustic space, incorporating hidden speakers, acoustic treatments, bass traps and a raised seating platform. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 8 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 2b. Basement cavern The sound system is a 9.3.6 Atmos configuration driven by a Trinnov Altitude 16 processor and using professional speakers from Martin Audio whose trapezoidal enclosures proved a challenge to hide within the 2.3m ceiling height. The solution was to create the unique 3D faceted ‘cave like’ design which makes for a unique and exciting environment. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 9 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 2c. Basement cavern Projection is provided by a JVC X7900 used in conjunction with the Lumagen Radiance Pro range of video processors, which helps to ensure screen ratio format re-sizing and colour format presets are well managed across all sources. 3D viewing is also possible by using a pair of JVC active glasses linked directly to the projector. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 10 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 2d. Basement cavern The screen wall is a solid construction specifically to avoid rear speaker loss while housing two hefty 10-inch Martin Audio X210 subs. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 11 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect Integration) 3. Le petite Garnier Inspired by the world-famous Palais Garnier opera house in Paris (as you do), this elaborate home cinema delivers top-spec tech within an interior designed to be space worthy of the historical property in which it is installed. Install by Perfect Integration

Image 12 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect integration) 3b. Le petite Garnier The Bowers and Wilkins Diamond D3 surround speakers are hidden underneath acoustically transparent fabric wall coverings, and the in-ceiling speakers sit behind custom grilles, set within ornate plasterwork. The whole 9.4.4 Dolby Atmos system is driven by a Storm ISP Elite 16 channel processor with DIRAC Live room correction and Rotel power amps.



Install by Perfect Integration

Image 13 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect integration) 3c. Le petite Garnier A Barco Balder Cinemascope 5K laser projector resides in a climate-controlled booth outside of the main room, ensuring it is kept at the perfect operating temperature and that any fan noise cannot spoil the movie. Classy to the end. Install by Perfect Integration

Image 14 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 4. Game room The remit for this cushy gaming room was to house as large a screen as the space could accommodate for truly immersive gaming. The result is a 3m wide, 4K-enhanced, acoustically transparent screen, mounted onto a buffer wall with the LCR speakers hidden inside. Install by Pyramid AV



Image 15 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 4b. Game room The vertically mounted Epson TW9300 projector uses a bespoke mirror rig from DT Technologies to extend the focal length from lens to screen, creating a larger image than would have been possible using a traditional ceiling mounted method. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 16 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 4c. Game room The maximum image size possible is a 135-inch diagonal and, at 1.7m high, the gaming experience has an almost 1:1 scale. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 17 of 31 (Image credit: Pyramid AV) 4d. Game room Immersive audio comes courtesy of a 7.2.2 Dolby Atmos system using a combination of Bowers & Wilkins in-wall Cinema 7 speakers powered by a Denon AVR-X4300H 9-channel amplifier with built-in Heos. Install by Pyramid AV

Image 18 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 5. Starlit screening room This sleek starlit screening room has a reference-level 5.1.4 Paradigm Dolby Atmos speaker system driven by an Anthem MRX1120 AVR. Install by New Wave AV



Image 19 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 5b. Starlit screening room For the visuals, a Sony VPL-VW550ES 4K projector lights up a 3.3m wide 2.40:1 acoustically transparent screen. Install by New Wave AV

Image 20 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 5c. Starlit screening room The dimensions of a domestic room can prove a real challenge when it comes to projector positioning and, in this space, the ideal location was on top of the bar area. However, the required lens shift meant it wasn't possible and a custom housing was built above the door entry instead. Install by New Wave AV

Image 21 of 31 (Image credit: New Waze AV) 5d. Starlit screening room The whole room is wrapped with acoustically transparent fabric ensuring surround speakers are hidden and the room acoustics managed without impacting the decor. Install by New Wave AV

Image 22 of 31 (Image credit: New Wave AV) 5e. Starlit screening room Torn between your desire for a bar and a home cinema? As this install shows, you don't have to choose; the bar is creatively hidden away at the back of the room behind two noise-damping fabric wrapped doors. Install by New Wave AV

Image 23 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect Integration) 6. Luxury loft conversion Is there a better use for an unused loft than a 13-seater home cinema with bespoke walnut joinery, wine fridges and even a dishwasher? We doubt it. Install by Perfect Integration



Image 24 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect integration) 6b. Luxury loft conversion The Paradigm 9.4.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker system includes four 15-inch Defiance X15 subwoofers, with individual room correction, providing low-end down to 18Hz. Powered by an Anthem AVM60 with ARC room correction, the system can be driven at high levels, even while people sleep in the bedrooms below thanks to extensive acoustic treatments employing Wavewood diffusers around the ambient channels and a bass trap built into the raised stage. Install by Perfect Integration



Image 25 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect Integration) 6c. Luxury loft conversion A Sim2 Nero 4S projector with Panamorph anamorphic lens displays the picture from a range of sources including a Kaleidescape Strato 4K 12TB server, Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K Blu Ray player, Sky Q 4K box and Apple TV 4K; all managed by a Control 4 EA5 processor with a Neeo remote. Install by Perfect Integration

Image 26 of 31 (Image credit: twentytwointegration) 7. Panelled basement This luxurious basement conversion boasts a 4K Highlight Laser 3 Chip Projector paired with a Lumagen Radiance Pro Series 4K UHD scaler to provide ISF calibrated reference level video and colour performance. For an authentic movie-watching experience the variable width, motorised screen is programmed to give exact framing for multiple aspect ratios, providing a projection surface that is always accurately bordered with black edges to enhance the contrast and focus on the image. Installed by Twentytwo Integration

Image 27 of 31 (Image credit: twentytwointegration) 7b. Panelled basement Aesthetically all the panels may look the same, but behind the sumptuous fabric, each one is handcrafted with a wide range of thicknesses, slots and holes. The complete acoustic panel system is cleverly mounted on a flexible yet rigid structure that in turn creates an air gap for bass frequency control. Installed by Twentytwo Integration

Image 28 of 31 (Image credit: twentytwointegration) 7c. Panelled basement A 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos system, using Wisdom Line and Point Source speakers, is concealed within the walls. To ensure clarity, dynamics and a consistent sensory experience, there are custom back boxes to house the in-wall loudspeakers and subwoofers. Installed by Twentytwo Integration

Image 29 of 31 (Image credit: twentytwointegration) 7d. Panelled basement The acoustic design includes a number of panels that feature an EcoFiber filled frame to reduce room reverberation time down to a snappy 0.25 secs. Installed by Twentytwo Integration

Image 30 of 31 (Image credit: Perfect integration) 8. Top-spec art deco cinema This smart cinema room's classic art deco stylings conceal a considerable 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos setup with JBL Synthesis in-wall and in-ceiling speakers and four Bowers and Wilkins CT SW15 subs, all driven by a Storm Audio 24 channel processor with Storm PA8 Ultra 8 x 400W power amps. Install by Perfect Integration

