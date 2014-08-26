Also, check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as competitions you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Blu-ray releases

Transcendence

Wally Pfister - former director of photography for Christopher Nolan - takes on directing duties for the first time with this Johnny Depp starring science-fiction effort.

Transcendence sees Depp's scientist Will Caster survive an attempt on his life that leaves him with only weeks to live. Uploading his consciousness to an A.I. program with the help of his wife Evelyn (Rebecca Hall), he achieves 'transcendence', a feat that has dangerous ramifications when the A.I. (Depp) puts in place plans that could see it/him take over the world.

A smart premise, but it's a little lacking in its execution and goes to some implausible places. Worth a watch, though.

Locke

Tom Hardy plays Ivan Locke, a dedicated family man who receives a phone call that threatens to turn his whole world upside down. With Hardy's Locke the only face you see (voices of other performers can be heard through the various phone calls Ivan makes), it has more in common with a claustrophobic play than a film.

However, Hardy's Locke is captivating and if you're a fan of his, he's the reason to watch it.

Werner Herzog Collection

The BFI have compiled 18 films into this collection, spruced up with a new lick of HD paint, breathing new life into such classics like Aguirre: Wrath of God, Nosferatu the Vampyre and Fitzcarraldo.

There are tons of extras in this release, too, more than enough to keep anyone occupied for a weekend. If you're not familiar with Herzog's work or a completist, then this is a good place to start.

Kelly Reichardt Collection

With her latest film Night Moves out in cinemas this week, fans of indie director Kelly Reichardt can get their fill with this collection of three of her most recent films films (Old Joy, Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff). Not the most uplifting of films but a strong indication of Reichardt's independent voice and talents behind the camera.

Tuesday 26th August

The 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Sky Living HD, 9pm

In case you missed the Emmy Awards on Monday, this show serves as a highlight reel of the best things from the ceremony with Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Mad Men and True Detective all nominated for awards.

Firefly - SyFy HD, 9pm

The Train Job. The best episode of Firefly? It's certainly one of our favourites as the Serenity crew hold-up a train… while it's moving. As usual there are plenty of laughs as Malcolm and his crew get in over their heads.

Capital One Cup: MK Dons v Manchester United - Sky Sports 1 HD, 7.30pm

Manchester United's recent performances under Louis van Gaal have left a lot to be desired, but, there's a chance for them to kick-start their season when they face MK Dons in the second round of the league cup - the first time they've been in this round in over 19 years.

Wednesday 27th August

The Full Monty - Sky 1 HD, 9pm

Oscar-winning British film (yes, for Best Score) in which Robert Carlyle leads a group of unemployed steelworkers who form a male striptease act.

Unbelievably, it's 17-years-old and looking none the worse for its age. A very British film with a very British sense of humour.

The Great British Bake Off - BBC One HD, 8pm

Desserts. Week four sees the bakers come to the fore with the contestants asked to multi-task across several baking skills at once.

We have a feeling we'll be left like this once the episode is over.

Silicon Valley - Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Proof of Concept. Penultimate episode of this first season sees Richard get distracted by a girl he briefly dated and Elrich's connection to a judge jeopardises their Pied Piper app.

Thursday 28th August

Zombieland - Film4 HD, 9pm

Zombies have been all the rage recently, but Zombieland takes a different tact with the genre by injecting comedy into it. Lots of fun and a surprise hit back in 2009, we're a little disappointed there hasn't been a sequel to it.

At least we'll always have that Bill 'Ghostbusters' Murray cameo.

Athletics: Diamond League - Zurich - BBC Two HD, 7pm

The Commonwealth Games have come and gone but the athletics season isn't over yet. With the Diamond League taking place over in Switzerland, it's another chance to see the big stars strut their stuff with Usain Bolt expected to take part.

Friday 29th August

The Matrix - Pick of the Day – ITV 2 HD, 9pm

Classic action sci-fi that needs very little in the way of an introduction. Despite some of the effects looking a bit dated in the 15 years since its release, this is still a dazzling, visually inventive film that still manages to feel fresh.

Die Hard 4.0 - E4 HD, 9pm

Despite the appalling A Good Day to Die Hard, the previous film in the franchise is a better effort than you remember. With Bruce Willis reprising the role of John McClane, it lacks the hard, brutal action of the earlier films but the stunts are truly fantastic and Willis actually looks like he's turned up.

Saturday 30th August

Scott Pilgrim vs the World – Pick of the Day – E4 HD, 9pm

Barclays Premier League: Burnley v Manchester United – BT Sport 1 HD, 12pm

One point from two games leaves van Gaal's team in the bottom half of the table. If they want to make a challenge for the top-four places (or, the title – stop laughing), then they'll need to pick up maximum points from the likes of Burnley. The last time United played at Turf Moor they lost 1-0, another loss here could be disastrous.

Doctor Who – BBC One HD, 7.30pm

Into the Dalek. The second episode of the Peter Capaldi-starring Doctor Who sees him face off against the Daleks after a fleet of ships surrounds a rebel ship.

Incredibly underrated on its release, Edgar Wright's teen-action-rom-com-musical-video game film is a zany, visually eclectic adaptation of Bryan Lee O' Malley's graphic novel series that sees slacker Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) having to fight the evil-exes of his new girlfriend.

Lots of fun, humour and a great soundtrack, too.

Sunday 31st August

Moto GP: British GP – Pick of the Day – BT Sports 2 HD, 10.30am

Championship leader Marc Marquez came in fourth place last time out in the Czech Republic, ending a remarkable sequence of wins for this season. Is this the first sign of weakness or will he be raring to come back and dominate when Moto GP hits Silverstone this week?

We can't wait to find out.

La Liga: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid – Sky Sports 5 HD, 7.55pm

Real Madrid's expensively acquired squad trot over to San Sebastian to take on Real Sociedad. The home team did not have the best of starts, losing against newly promoted Eibar in their first match and they'll be up against it with the forward combination Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale looking to wreak havoc.