Passthrough of higher resolution 3D video from Blu-ray will be possible following an 'upcoming firmware update'.



The RX-V367 delivers 5x100W, has Yamaha's 'Scene' buttons for simple set-up of a wide range of parameters, and will also accept the company's range of dock adapters for iPods, iPhones, and Bluetooth.



Step up to the $379 (£250) RX-V467 and you get decoding of all Blu-ray HD audio formats, Yamaha's YPAO automatic set-up, 5x105W output and the ability to accept audio from a TV via the HDMI monitor output, using the Audio Return Channel feature of HDMI 1.4.



The $479 (£315) RX-V567 is a 7x90W model, and becomes Yamaha's entry-level seven-channel model. It also offers 1080p upscaling from analogue video sources.



In the home cinema in a box range the two entry-level models, the $349 (£230) THT-393BL and $499 (£295) YHT-493BL, are 3D upgradable, accept the Yamaha docks, have the company's 'Scene' buttons, and deliver 5x100W to the main speakers, plus 100W to the subwoofer. The pricier model has larger drivers in the main speakers.



The YHT-593BL and YHT- 693BL add HDMI 1.4 audio return channel, decoding of Blu-ray surround formats, YPAO set-up and 5x105W amplification plus a 100W sub. They sell for $549 (£360) and $649 (£430) respectively, and again the main difference between the two is the size of the woofers in the main speakers.



Finally there's the $849 (£560) YHT-893BL: it has 7x90W amplification, a 100W sub, analogue video up-scaling to 1080p over HDMI, and comes with an iPod/iPhone dock.



None of the Yamaha all-in-one solutions has a player built-in, allowing the buyer to select their own Blu-ray/DVD/digital TV sources.



There's no news yet on UK availability of any of these models.



