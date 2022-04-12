TCL unveils its new Dolby Atmos soundbar line-up, including a flagship model with three up-firing speakers

TCL has revealed its latest range of soundbars designed to complement its new TV models for 2022, including a flagship soundbar with 5.1.2 channels of Dolby Atmos sound with three verticle speakers.

The C935U uses the second generation of TCL's proprietary Ray Danz technology that the company says creates a wide and homogenous soundstage using rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units instead of digital processing.

Featuring three upward drivers for two height channels may imply that, similar to LG's 2022 soundbar line-up, the C935U will use a verticle driver to bolster its centre channel and enhance vocal performance.

As well as delivering Dolby Atmos immersive sound, there's also support for rival format DTS:X. TCL says that the 660W soundbar with wireless subwoofer will have Low Latency A/V Sync connectivity and sports HDMI 2.0 eARC, with two pass-through ports, and an optical input alongside Bluetooth wireless streaming.

At 1040mm long, the company suggests that the C935U will partner well with 65-inch screens and above.

During today's press event, TCL also alluded to an additional top of the range soundbar with Ray Danz set to be released later this year, indicating that it will be announced at IFA in September.

(Image credit: TCL)

Next up in the range is the new P733W 3.1 soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. This 350 Watt system supports DTS Virtual X processing as well as standard Dolby audio.

The P733W features TCL's 'AI-IN' room calibration technology and Bluetooth 5.2 with Multi-Connection to connect two devices simultaneously.

Designed to partner with screens sized 43-inches and above, the P733W includes HDMI 1.4 ARC, optical, 3.5mm mini-jack and USB inputs.

(Image credit: TCL)

Finally, the S522W is a 2.1 soundbar with a separate front-ported subwoofer intended for smaller screens of 32-inches and upwards. This 200W system includes a remote control and options to customise its sound with modes for movies, music and news. It has optical, 3.5mm mini-jack and, according to its spec sheet, HDMI 1.4 with eARC connectivity as well as Bluetooth.

TCL's new soundbar range will be available this summer, with pricing yet to be announced.

