First up is the Sony SRS-X55. It features Sony’s LDAC technology, which boldly claims to be able to carry three times more data than existing wireless audio codecs. It is a 2.1 system (two 38mm drivers, one 58mm sub), and offers a total output of 30 watts.

It can be powered with a mains adaptor, but Sony says its battery will last up to 10 hours. No luck if you want it in fancy colours: it’s comes in black or white.

Next we have the Sony SRS-X33. It is a direct successor to the SRS-X3, but is 20 per cent smaller, measuring 185 x 60 x 59mm. There are two 34mm drivers (10 watts of power each), along with two passive radiators and a (claimed) 12-hour battery life. It, too, features LDAC technology. It will come in black, red, white and blue.

At the bottom of the range is the Sony SRS-X11. It’s a tiny cube, measuring only 61mm on each side. Despite its stature, Sony has managed to pack in a 10-watt amplifier, a 45mm driver and two passive radiators.

A ‘Speaker Add’ function lets you connect two SRS-X11 units for a bit of stereo action. The speaker comes in five colours: black, white, pink, blue and red.

All of the new speakers have NFC (Near Field Communication) for easy Bluetooth pairing.

The SRS-X11 will be released in April 2015, while the SRS-X33 and SRS-X55 will come out in May. Prices to be announced.

