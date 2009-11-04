From action-packed thrillers to something suitable for the kids, Sony says it has all bases covered. Highlights include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Hannah Montana: The Movie, Bruno, Angels & Demons, Casino Royale, Crank 2: High Voltage and The Hills Have Eyes.

The video service will allow film fans to download the latest releases straight to their PS3 and PSP (PlayStation Portable) for viewing at home or on the go. Roll-out begins this month in the UK, France, Germany and Spain, with other markets to follow in 2010.

The Sony video store will offer films to buy or rent from major Hollywood studios including 20th Century Fox, MGM, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal, Warner Bros, Lionsgate and Disney.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter