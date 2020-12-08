Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds revealed in new leak

Last week, we saw Samsung's next true wireless earbuds submitted for certification by the FCC. And now we have our first proper look at them, thanks to these leaked renders courtesy of noted leaker Evan Blass.

They're much closer in looks to the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ than this summer's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. They also appear to have an in-ear design, which should offer better noise isolation and cancellation than the Buds Live.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

But the charging case is much closer in terms of design to that of the Galaxy Buds Live. Rumour has it the pack will use a 472mAh battery.

Samsung doesn't have a great track record with its wireless earbuds. The original Galaxy Buds scored just two stars in our review, while the Buds+ and Buds Live have proved only marginal improvements, notching up three stars apiece.

We could see the Buds Pro launch as soon as January, alongside the Galaxy S21 smartphone. Fingers crossed there's an improvement in sound quality with the new pair.

