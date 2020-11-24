PS5 stock update: PlayStation boss admits 'everything is sold'

Anyone looking where to buy a PS5 over the last few weeks has faced a tough time. Stock has been and gone in a matter of seconds and the odds on finding a PS5 or a PS5 deal this side of Christmas just got a lot slimmer. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan: “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold."

The news won't come as a surprise to most. The PS5 hit shelves earlier this month in both the US and UK, but trying to buy one has proved immensely frustrating unless you were lucky enough to secure a PS5 pre-order for the new console earlier in the year.

Speaking to Russian news outlet TASS, Ryan said he would now focus on filling orders: "I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth, I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”

Missed out a PS5? Don't worry, some stock is tipped to arrive in time for Black Friday, with Walmart showing PS5 stock arriving at 9PM ET on 25th November. As for the UK, we're hoping for another wave of stock for Argos and, potentially, Currys. For the latest stock updates, check out where to buy a PS5 and the best PS5 deals.

Sony is facing stiff competition from Microsoft's rival next-gen console (also in short supply). Here's a nifty a guide to getting your hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Both machines promise 4K graphics but it's worth noting that the Xbox is available with Microsoft's Ultimate Game Pass, which provides access to over 100 games for a fixed monthly fee.

When asked whether Sony would offer something similar, Ryan revealed that something similar was in the works: "There is actually news to come, but just not today," he said.

