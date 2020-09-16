PlayStation 5 Showcase live stream: start times and how to watch

Sony is holding a PlayStation Showcase event today where we'll be treated to more news about the PS5, including, we hope, the much-anticipated confirmation of the price and release date.

The Japanese giant says the 40-minute online event will feature "a look at some of the great games coming to the PS5 at launch (and beyond!)." More importantly, Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 price and release date.

Sony isn't giving much away but we'd expect that the updates from "world-class development partners" will include more details on games such Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and Bluepoint's Demon's Souls, which is said to be stunning.

You an watch the PS5 Showcase live on Twitch or YouTube (see below), and it starts today at 1pm PDT, 9pm BST, 10pm CEST.

PS5 pre-registration opened last month, although Sony hasn't shared a date for official PS5 pre-orders. For now, all we have to go on is this new teaser video ahead of Wednesday's event.

Microsoft is currently leading the race for Christmas sales, having announced that the Xbox Series X will cost £449 ($499, AU$749) and the Series S £249 ($299, AU$499). The next Xbox consoles will be available to pre-order from 22nd September.

