Orbitsound has announced two new products for release this summer, the T12 v2 soundbar and the T4 Radiopod internet radio and iPod dock.

The T12 v2 is an upgraded version of the company's original soundbar. It features digital and coaxial inputs to take audio from your TV, as well as RCA and 3.5mm connections.

Certified 'Made for iPod' and compatible with the iPhone, there's an iPod dock and a subwoofer included in the package, too. The T12 v2 is £300.

Also set for release is the T4 Radiopod. Again it's a 'Made for iPod' dock, complete with Internet, DAB, DAB+ and FM radio.

There's a clock with alarm and snooze functions, and the T4 Radiopod will set you back £180.

For more information on the T12 v2 and the T4 Radipod, head over to the Orbitsound website.

