The T9 uses the company's "spatial sound technology", which aims to eliminate sound sweetspots and deliver a room-filling sound.
Smaller than the T12, the new T9 soundbar is 30cm in length and has 2 x 2.5in mid/high drivers, 1 x 1in tweeter and 2 x 1in "midrange spatial generators".
The soundbar has an integrated iPod/iPhone dock, plus digital optical input, auxiliary input and video out.
Available in black or white, the Orbitsound T9 is due out in mid-July priced at £200.
