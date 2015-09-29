Naim is bringing further enhancements to its Mu-so music streaming system, including a free three-month trial of Tidal, and the ability to link up with other Mu-sos as part of a multi-room system.

The user selects one Mu-so as the multiroom master unit via the Naim app, and it can then stream music to up to four other Mu-so systems simultaneously. This multiroom functionality works over a standard home network via a wired (ethernet) or wi-fi connection. The latest update also supports gapless playback and a new alarm clock feature, as well as Seek2Time to search tracks using the scroll bar on the Naim app.

In addition, the Mu-so gets support for the all-important high-resolution HLS format now used by BBC internet radio stations.

As for Tidal, it's no great secret we are fans of this CD-quality lossless music streaming service and now it's fully integrated into the Naim Mu-so, as well as other Naim streaming products.

Firmware v4.3 will enable native support for Tidal on all Naim's existing all-in-one Uniti systems, network players and streaming preamps. Products supported are the Naim UnitiQute*, UnitiQute 2, NaimUniti*, NaimUniti 2, SuperUniti, NDS, NDX*, ND5 XS, NAC-N272 and NAC-N 172 XS. (*Note: Owners of early generation UnitiQute, Uniti or NDX units will need to upgrade to the 24-bit/192kHz board to take advantage of Tidal streaming).

To coincide with the firmware updates (which will be available for download on the Naim website), there will also be an update to the Naim app for iOS and Android. Using the app, owners will be able to select Tidal as an input from the home screen. This will give them access to Tidal's catalogue of more than 30 million songs, most of them in CD (16-bit/44.1kHz) lossless quality if you subscribe to the 'hi-fi' option at £20/month.

MORE: Read our Naim Mu-so review

MORE: Read our Tidal review