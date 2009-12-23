Deal one: Free HDMI Cable

Buy any 32in+ flat TV with one of the following Blu-Ray players - Sony BDP-S360, Panasonic DMP-BD60 or Samsung BD-P1580 - and claim a free Award-Winning Chord Company SuperShield HDMI Cable valued at £50.

Deal two: Extended Warranties

In addition to the above offer, you can also claim a free five-year warranty on the Award-Winning Philips 42PFL9664H and five-star 47PFL9664H LCD TVs.

Deal three - Free speaker cable

Claim free Award-Winning Chord SilverScreen Speaker Cable with the following systems:

Sony BDP-S360 Blu-ray player, STR-DH800 receiver and Q Acoustics 2000 Cinema Pack speaker package - £849 with £80 of free cable

Marantz CD6003, PM6003 and Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 hi-fi system - £599 with £60 of free cable

NAD C545BEE, C326BEE and Dali Lektor 2 hi-fi system - £799 with £80 of free cable.

Deals run until New Year's Eve

To take advantage of these deals - which run until 31st December - please quote 'WHF.com' at purchase.