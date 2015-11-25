The two-chassis design means the control and power sections (the C1100 controller) are kept separate from the audio section (the C1100 vacuum tube preamplifier). Left and right channels are electrically and mechanically isolated from each other which, McIntosh says, “results in the ultimate stereo separation and sonic purity”.

The C1100 controller takes care of all power control, data ports and external control connections, while the vacuum tube preamp section houses the audio connections and circuitry. The C1100 offers up a total of 12 analogue inputs: six balanced and four unbalanced, plus adjustable MM and MC phono inputs.

You also get two balanced and two unbalanced outputs. Power for the valve preamp comes from six 12AX7a and 12AT7 vacuum tubes.

If you’d rather listen through headphones, the output jack is said to have a higher output than any previous McIntosh preamp and it also features the company’s proprietary Headphone Crossfeed Director (HXD) technology. The C1100 can also be used within a home cinema system thanks to Home Theater Pass Through support.

The McIntosh C1100 is available now for a cool £12,995.

