McIntosh has announced it will be updating the AP1 Audio Player app for iOS devices, to integrate AirPlay functionality.

The free-to-download app, being in keeping with true McIntosh tradition, features the iconic blue meters and green blacklights that can be found on its high-end home entertainment products.

From the app users can view their entire iTunes library, including music stored in iCloud, and enjoy a user experience that is visually comparable to a full-sized McIntosh component.

The latest version also supports high resolution graphics for iDevices with the Retina display – the new iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and iPad 4 – and remembers player settings and song selection for when playback is stopped mid-song and accessed at a later time.

While the app doesn't offer any form of audio upgrade to any iDevice, it's certainly the most affordable way of getting the McIntosh feel, either at home or on the road.

McIntosh Laboratory was founded in 1949 and has ever since, offered consumers high-quality audio products.

All its products are hand made in New York by just 130 craftsmen, with McIntosh Audio products having been used at some famous events including Woodstock.

The McIntosh AP1 Audio Player v1.5 is available to download from the App Store right now, though there's no sign of an Android version as yet.

