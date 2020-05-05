LG's 2020 soundbars feature Dolby Atmos and Meridian Audio

LG originally teased its 2020 soundbar lineup in December of last year, ahead of the Las Vegas tech extravaganza known as CES, but times haven't exactly been easy for any of us since then – and all good things take time. Now, the five-strong range of soundbar solutions for 2020 has been released in the US. All models bear the prefix 'SN' followed by a number, then either 'RG' (LG's top of the range model) 'YG' or 'Y' suffixes – and all boast AI Sound Pro for the first time.

This addition to LG's 2020 soundbar lineup is essentially auto-calibration tech. What does it mean? AI Sound Pro should deliver optimal sound settings through adaptive sound control. (Or, in layman's terms, compatible soundbars will analyse your room and adjust their sound to suit the space available.)

The flagship LG SN11RG (pictured, below) is a 770-watt, 7.1.4 hi-res audio (24bit/192kHz) set-up that comes complete with two wireless rear speakers, both of which are forward and up-firing. The SN11RG boasts Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and British hi-fi specialist Meridian Audio's Advanced Sound Technology enhancement. The Meridian Audio enhancements comprise Bass and Space technology, which claims to both boost low frequencies and widen the soundstage, and Image Elevation, which aims to raise the perceived height of vocals and instruments. Also on the menu is built-in Google Assistant, so you could soon be listening to a curated playlist simply by asking your LG soundbar to oblige. The LG SN11RG is available from LG now, priced at $1700.

LG SN11RG (Image credit: LG)

Next in LG's latest line-up is the LG SN10YG (pictured, below), a 5.1.2 channel option, also with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and built-in Google Assistant, plus 4K and Dolby Vision video passthrough. It is available from LG now, priced at one cent under $1300 .

Regarding the SN10YG and the three other, lesser-priced new LG soundbar offerings, you could of course add full surround-sound via LG's optional SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, sold separately ($180).

LG SN10YG (Image credit: LG)

Boasting a similar spec-sheet (albeit in a 3.1.2 channel set-up) the LG SN8YG boasts a compact design and simple setup for slightly smaller rooms and TVs from 49 inches and up. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, AI Sound Pro and Meridian Audio's Advanced Technologies are all still on the menu, as is inbuilt Google Assistant. It is priced at $800.

The LG SN6Y is a 3.1 channel set-up with DTS Virtual:X, (note the 'Virtual') and a dedicated centre channel. No Dolby Atmos support or Google Assistant built-in, but you do get Bluetooth, optical and HDMI ARC connectivity, and LG has already taken $50 off the asking price in its Home Entertainment Savings sale, making it a snip at $350.

(Image credit: LG)

At the most affordable end of the scale, the LG SN5Y (pictured, above) is a 2.1 channel hi-res audio set-up with DTS Virtual:X. AI Sound Pro still adjusts sound levels to what you're watching, there's Bluetooth support, and LG says it'll best suit TVs of 40 to 49 inches.

It has been similarly reduced by $50 in LG's sale, too, making it an easy upgrade for $230 – for a limited time only.

When we know availability and pricing for the UK, Australia and the rest of the world, we'll be updating this story.

