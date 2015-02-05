The Korean manufacturer has confirmed that its striking 105UC9 has now gone on sale in the UK (just a year after it was first revealed), available exclusively from Harrods technology department. And the first thing you'll notice is its size (and then the price tag).

LG's largest ever curved TV spans 105 inches, is the first 21:9 aspect ratio curved Ultra HD TV from the company, and has an IPS 5K display designed to provide you with "breathtaking clarity".

MORE: 7 of the craziest TVs from CES 2015

The 105UC9 is a TV that we first caught a glimpse of over at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, with features including LG's 'Ultra Surround' sound concept developed in partnership with Harman Kardon.

It delivers audio from a built-in 7.2 channel, 150-watt sound system, which is intended to complement the 'CineVu' screen and offer a "sonic performance worthy of an actual movie theatre".

Elsewhere, the 105UC9 incorporates Thin Film Transistor (TFT) technology and the webOS Smart+ TV system to provide access to a solid selection of apps and on-demand content.

MORE: How to get catch-up TV and video on demand on your TV

Andrew Mackay, LG commercial director for consumer electronics in the UK and Ireland, said: "We are proud to bring our largest ever curved television to the UK, to be sold exclusively in Harrods.

"With a resolution of 11 million pixels, the 105-inch curved Ultra HD panel is proof of our continued leadership in the next generation display market, offering exceptional world-class value to our customers."

LG isn't alone in having released a 105in curved Ultra HD set, with its fellow Korean manufacturer Samsung launching its UN105S9W in 2014 at a cost of $120,000 (around £78,500).

MORE: OLED, 4K, 8K TV – the future of TV