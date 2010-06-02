The countdown to the World Cup has begun, and if you're thinking of upgrading your kit to make the most of this summer of sport, we've got the perfect issue for you.

To kick off, our TV Supertest puts half a dozen 46-47in sets under the spotlight, including a super-stylish 3D model from Samsung and the latest LCD and plasma offerings from Sony, Panasonic and LG.

We've even built the ultimate World Cup system around the winning screen, complete with multichannel receiver, surround speaker package and a Sony PS3.

If you don't already have a high-definition source for your telly, then Freeview HD is an affordable option. Around 50 per cent of UK households should have access to Freeview HD by the time the World Cup starts on June 11th, so we've rounded up five HD set-top boxes from £150-£180.

Of course, you may not always be sitting in front of the telly when the footie's on, so if you're out and about and want to keep up with the scores, a portable DAB radio could be just the thing. Our five-way Roundup tells you which is best.

As for First Tests, we've more TVs in the shape of Panasonic's TX-L37V20B, LG's 42LE7900, Sony's KDL-32NX503 and a rather intriguing Cello iViewer with built-in web streaming from Marks & Spencer.

Then there's Panasonic's DMR-BW880 Blu-ray/Freeview HD recorder with 500GB hard drive, a pair of budget Blu-ray players from LG and Panasonic, Epson's TW3500 3 LCD projector, a Blu-ray home cinema in a box, some serious headphones from Audio Technica and new speakers from Neat and Teufel.

Oh, and did we mention the clever Logitech Squeezebox Touch media streamer, NAD's C316BEE stereo budget amp and an unusual multichannel receiver from Samsung? Plus a Group Test of style speaker packages from B&W, Dali, KEF and Monitor Audio.

Naturally, we haven't forgotten those for whom music is their first love. There's a Group Test of affordable stereo amplifiers (£300-£400), the Chord Cyan Click HP for making the most of computer-based audio, a sensational (if pricey) turntable from Clearaudio and a fabulous pair of floorstanding stereo speakers from Kudos.

And for our regular Forum users on whathifi.com, this month's Big Question tackles the thorny issue of "Can changing an HDMI cable make a difference to your AV kit?".

All this and more is packed into the July issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now.

