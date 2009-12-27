Trending

John Lewis clearance sale starts today

By News 

Here's our pick of some of the top TV and home cinema deals in the John Lewis clearance sale

John Lewis sale

It's offering Toshiba's Regza 32AV633D HD-Ready LCD TV for £329, Samsung's LE40B530 Full HD model for £499, the Samsung 1080p LE32B350 for £379, a Panasonic Viera TX-P50U10B plasma for £799 and Panasonic Viera TX-P46S10B plasma for £999.

And if you want a smaller screen for the bedroom or kitchen, the Sharp Aquos LC26SH7EBK LCD is now just £299, and the LG 22LU4010 is down to £255.

There are further reductions on the Sharp HTDV40H DVD home cinema system, down from £299 to £233.50 while stocks last.

If you're in the market for a Blu-ray player, John Lewis is giving away three free Harry Potter Blu-ray discs with selected Samsung models including the BD-P1600, BD-P4600, BD-P1580 BD players and HT-BD1220R Blu-ray system.

And for those who like their entertainment on the move, there's the Philips DCP951 portable DVDplayer/iPod dock for £155 (was £199).

These and many more clearance bargains can be found in John Lewis stores or online at www.johnlewis.com.

