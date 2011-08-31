Launching at IFA in Berlin is the latest model from Scottish digital radio company Revo: its £300 K2 will hit shops worldwide from October 17, and brings a new look to table radios with its 33cm tall slim design – not to mention having a slide-out dock to accommodate iPods, iPhones and iPads.

Available to order from today from Revo's online store, the K2 has its main controls on the top panel, while the motorised dock slides out at the touch of a button to accept the Apple portable devices.

As well as offering both video and audio playback from iOS portables – it has a composite video output to feed a display –, the unit also has built-in DAB/DAB+ and FM RDS tuners.

It can stream internet radio stations or content stored on a home network via its built-in Ethernet and Wi-Fi networking.

In addition it can access Last.fm, and comes with a free 'get-started' trial subscription to that service.

The audio section uses a total of 40W of output from twin Class D amplifiers, and four 5.8cm square Balanced Mode Radiator drivers from HiWave using neodymium magnets, with bass tuning via a reflex port on the rear.

The OLED information panel is designed to be invisible until it's lit, there's an alarm and sleep timer system, and the unit can be controlled using the remote handset supplied, or Revo's Radio Control app for iPhone/iPod Touch.

