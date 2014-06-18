Not one of the lucky few to have scored tickets to this summer's music festivals? We know the feeling – but it doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favourite acts just because you're at home.

From Glastonbury to Reading and Leeds, calling at T in the Park and V Festival in between – you can watch some of the world's greatest artists from the comfort of your living room. Here's how...

GLASTONBURY 2014 – June 27th-29th

Pilton, Somerset

TV: The BBC is host broadcaster of Glastonbury and is sending 300 staff to the iconic Somerset event – that's more than have gone out to Brazil for the World Cup. It'll come as no surprise, therefore, you're not going to miss much of the festivities from Worthy Farm.

On TV, there'll be 30 hours of coverage across its four channels – although BBC One's coverage looks as if it's restricted to The One Show, which kicks off the coverage on June 27th (7pm-8pm). After that, it will be BBCs Two, Three and Four taking up the challenge.

BBC Two (10pm-10.30pm and 11pm-2am)

BBC Three (7pm-10pm and 11pm-midnight)

BBC Four (8pm-10pm)

BBC Two is where the major headliners can be found, with BBC Three offering a "younger perspective" and BBC Four showcasing some highlights from some of the classic acts across the weekend.

Smart TV: Red Button services will have additional streams, while the Connected Red Button on TiVo from Virgin – plus a range of recent Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic TVs – will also come with the ability to follow live streams and more.

Radio: If 30 hours on TV isn't enough, how about more than 50 hours on across four radio stations? It's Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2 and 6 Music that'll be taking you through the weekend, with the latter set to explore the festival's "alternative" side.

The BBC Music Teepee will see artists perform exclusive sets for audiences back home too.