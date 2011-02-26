The Bristol Show is in full swing this weekend, and we've been rushing around like mad things covering all the exciting new hi-fi and home cinema kit being launched at the show.

We've already covered a huge amount in our news channel, video report and dedicated blog, but just for your enjoyment here are some more pictures we took around the show yesterday.

Come and meet the team for free tech help and advice



We've got some stunning prizes to give away, together worth £10k



Our 3D TV and network streaming demo is proving highly popular



Managing editor Jonny Evans puts our demo system through its paces



We hope you're paying attention at the back!



Check out those impressive Tannoy speakers and Denon POA-A1HD

Cyrus's new Streamline system goes on sale in March for £1600



Rear panel of the Cyrus Streamline



Simple Audio player multiroom system with Q Acoustics speakers



Sony's flagship STR-DA5600ES 7.1 internet receiver £2000

Wilson Benesch Vector £7800



And finally, something a little more traditional...

