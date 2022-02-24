Get 40% off Amazon's flagship 65-inch Omni Fire TV right now

Looking for a deal on a larger TV? You've come to the right place. Right now at Amazon, although you can save 33 per cent on the firm's top-tier 50-in 4K TV, 34 per cent on the 55-in model and 32 per cent on the largest 75-in screen in the flagship Omni series, the star of the show is this 65-in Fire Omni Series TV – because right now you can shave 40 per cent off the MSRP at Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon Fire 4K Omni 65-in TV, now just $500

Amazon Fire 65" 4K Omni TV $830 $500 (save $330)

This deal represents a huge 40% saving on Amazon's flagship 65-in TV with Alexa plus mics built-in for hands-free command of your home theater, plus 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus picture quality. And there are three HDMI inputs (plus one with eARC) for connecting games consoles and satellite or cable services.

Amazon unveiled its own TVs back in September and we haven't yet had the pleasure of testing one – the TVs only became available to buy in the US in October.

The tech giant's first ever range of 4K TVs is split into two lines: Fire TV Omni Series (the models on sale here) and the more affordable Fire TV 4-Series, which lose Dolby Vision support, hands-free Alexa and two-way video calling with Alexa Communications and Zoom features.

The range-topping Amazon Fire TV Omni Series normally starts at $409.99 (around £300 / AU$550) for the 43-in model, although right now you can even save 27 per cent on this smallest TV in the range, meaning it is now just $300.

The Omni Series is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes and boasts Dolby Vision (65- and 75-inch models only), HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, as well as hands-free controls using the Alexa voice assistant.

Our advice? For this money, there's an awful lot to like...

