Geneva has boosted its range of iPod/iPhone sound systems with the launch of a new version of its Model M speaker.

The dock is Made for iPod and iPhone and sports a line input as well as an FM radio.

There are now four individually powered drivers housed within the cabinet plus a new iPod-style, backlit, touch sensitive control system on the unit.

Also given a new look, the remote control is now bigger and hopefully clearer.

Elsewhere there's an integrated alarm and room for six presets to be stored for the FM radio.

A high quality finish tends to come as standard with Geneva docks so hopefully the Model M will be no different, and it's available in white, black or red.

Also being pushed by GenevaSound dealers is the Audio Pro RX100 wifi system.

A universal system, the wireless dongle and receiver require power and an audio connection in order to create their own network and send wireless music.

So for the £150 cost you could add wireless functionality to this, or any other system with an audio input. You can also add more than RX100 to create a mulitroom solution.

We'll be taking a look at both products in our August issue.

